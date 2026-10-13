Pokémon and Beats Collaborate on Special Edition Portable Speaker

The 30th anniversary of iconic anime franchise Pokémon now boasts a partnership with Beats.
The audio technology brand has announced a special-edition portable speaker, the Pokémon x Beats Pill, which features illustrations of notable Pokémon characters Pikachu and Mimikyu. The release also marks the first time that Beats has included charms, including the Poké ball and lightning bolts that represent Pikachu.
Available for $149.99 beginning Oct. 15 on the official Apple website and Target, the audio player offers up to 24 hours of battery life, a removable lanyard, and a USB-C cable for phone compatibility.
“Pokémon Trainers are some of the most passionate in the world, and we saw an opportunity to channel that energy into something fun, unexpected, and created especially for fans,” stated Chris Thorne, Beats CMO. “This collaboration unites two brands rooted in culture, giving fans a new way to express their love of Pokémon through sound.”