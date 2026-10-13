Style

Pokémon and Beats Collaborate on Special Edition Portable Speaker

The Pokémon x Beats Pill features illustrations of characters Pikachu and Mimikyu, along with themed charms.

Beats
Beats

The 30th anniversary of iconic anime franchise Pokémon now boasts a partnership with Beats.

The audio technology brand has announced a special-edition portable speaker, the Pokémon x Beats Pill, which features illustrations of notable Pokémon characters Pikachu and Mimikyu. The release also marks the first time that Beats has included charms, including the Poké ball and lightning bolts that represent Pikachu.

Available for $149.99 beginning Oct. 15 on the official Apple website and Target, the audio player offers up to 24 hours of battery life, a removable lanyard, and a USB-C cable for phone compatibility.

“Pokémon Trainers are some of the most passionate in the world, and we saw an opportunity to channel that energy into something fun, unexpected, and created especially for fans,” stated Chris Thorne, Beats CMO. “This collaboration unites two brands rooted in culture, giving fans a new way to express their love of Pokémon through sound.”

Related Stories

Kanye West.
Pop Culture

Kanye West Spends Thousands on Pokémon During Shopping Spree With His Kids

The rapper had LA Sports Cards close its doors for a private trip with North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Trey Alston11 days ago
Charizard-inspired Adidas Superstar
Sneakers

How to Buy the 2026 Pokemon x Adidas '30th Anniversary' Collection

The Pokemon x Adidas '30th Anniversary' collection just dropped.

Victor Deng22 days ago
Pokémon + 100 Thieves by Modernica collection.
Pop Culture

Pokémon Fans Can Sit Down Together With New 100 Thieves and Modernica Collab

The Pokémon + 100 Thieves by Modernica Collection includes four handmade fiberglass chairs designed around Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Pikachu.

Will Lavin22 days ago

Trending

1
Music50 Cent Says J. Cole Sitting Out the Kendrick-Drake War Cost Him More Than Anyone
2
LifeSix North Carolina Cops Face Firing Over Alleged Racist Group Chat: 'Sound Like a Clan Rally'
3
StyleThe Best Dressed Female K-Pop Stars of All Time, Ranked
4
Pop CultureComedian LongBeachGriffy Gives Update After He Broke His Face Jumping Off an RV While on Mushrooms
5
Pop Culture‘Hood Warfare 2,’ Explained: What to Know About the Controversial Indie Game
6
SportsThe 50 Best NBA Players Right Now

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App