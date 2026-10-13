Pokémon and Beats Collaborate on Special Edition Portable Speaker

The 30th anniversary of iconic anime franchise Pokémon now boasts a partnership with Beats.

The audio technology brand has announced a special-edition portable speaker, the Pokémon x Beats Pill, which features illustrations of notable Pokémon characters Pikachu and Mimikyu. The release also marks the first time that Beats has included charms, including the Poké ball and lightning bolts that represent Pikachu.

Available for $149.99 beginning Oct. 15 on the official Apple website and Target, the audio player offers up to 24 hours of battery life, a removable lanyard, and a USB-C cable for phone compatibility.