North West Wore Kanye’s 2016 Met Gala Balmain Jacket to Kardashian-Jenner's Christmas Eve Bash

North West went into her dad Kanye West's fashion archives yet again.
As one of the many Kardashian-Jenner children to attend the family's annual Christmas Eve party on Sunday night, the 10-year-old put on her father's embellished Balmain jacket that he wore to the 2016 Met Gala. Although Kim Kardashian didn't repeat the matching gown that she wore for the "Manus x Machina" themed gala, she made sure to get an adorable holiday candid with her eldest child. In the shot, Kardashian wore an archival Manfred Thierry Mugler gown.
Also putting on their best winter fits were Kardashian's sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, along with the family's matriarch Kris Jenner. Also making special appearances at the event were Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, Paris Hilton and Timothée Chalamet, with R&B singers Babyface, Tank and Wanyá Morris treating guests with an intimate performance.
West, who wants to one day own her parents' respective brands Yeezy and SKIMS, has explored her father's iconic pieces before, including a vintage varsity jacket from West's former Pastelle line, and a Polo button-up the rapper-producer wore during his College Dropout era.
More recently, young West was gifted a custom Alexander Wang bag, hilariously embellished with her mother's crying face.