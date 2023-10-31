North West Wants to Be a Rapper, Basketball Player, Artist, and More: ‘I Want to Own Yeezy and SKIMS’

North West wants to make it big in business.

The 10-year-old is featured in "The New Wave Issue" of i-D Magazine, where she described herself as "The Best Ever" and talked about her life beyond the spotlight.

In a Q&A, West opened up about her favorite song by her father, Kanye West ("Through the Wire"), which was released nearly a decade before her birth. "Through the Wire" was Kanye's breakout single as a rapper, landing on his debut album The College Dropout, which arrived in 2004.

Also sharing that she has a talent for singing, which she gets "a little bit" from her dad, North deemed herself her own style icon, giving readers a teaser of what's currently in her closet ("Vintage T-shirts and Spider sweats.")