North West Gifted Alexander Wang Bag with Kim Kardashian's Viral Crying Face

Kim Kardashian’s memeified crying face made an appearance this Christmas.
Alexander Wang customized a crystal mesh handbag for North West featuring her mother’s emotional face. According to Page Six, Kim snapped a pic of the gift and posted it to her Instagram Story on Saturday. “OMG this bag for North! I’m stealing it,” she wrote.
The meme first saw popularity after a 2012 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where Kim became upset over her short-lived marriage with Kris Humphries, which only lasted 72 days.
The mother of four is doing Christmas big this year and has been sharing photos of how she’s decorated her home. She filled both her hallway and her backyard with frosted Christmas trees and fake snow.
“There’s snow everywhere, and it just looks so beautiful,” she said in an IG video.
Kim also showed off her wrapping paper aesthetic for this year’s holiday: “I did all white SKIMS cotton jersey t-shirt fabric. I’m excited to reuse it and make other things,” she wrote in her caption.