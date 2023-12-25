The Kardashian-Jenners Serve Holiday Cheer During Annual Christmas Eve Party

The family had a huge Christmas Eve celebration at Kim Kardashian's Los Angeles mansion.

The Kardashian-Jenner family served looks and holiday cheer in time for Christmas Eve.

On Sunday night, the family and close friends went to Kim Kardashian's lavish $60 million estate in Los Angeles, where the mother-of-four hosted the ritzy affair. The theme was 'Old Hollywood' ready, as Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian were dressed in embellished and fur gowns.

Much like her annual Halloween bashes, Kim presented luxe holiday decor, appropriate for the occasion, with fake snow covering the grounds outside and hallways filled with Christmas trees.

Attending the event was David Geffen, Nicky Hilton and Paris Hilton, who caught a sleigh ride with Kim. R&B singers Babyface, Tank and Wanyá Morris of Boyz II Men sang Christmas carols to guests in front of a wall filled with logs.

Some of the Kardashian-Jenner children also joined in on the fun, as Kylie filmed a TikTok in matching gold gowns with her five-year-old daughter, Stormi, to Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" rendition.

Coca-Cola had a hand in the festivities, as glass Coke bottles labeled 'Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party 2023' were aplenty, while a gingerbread house dubbed 'Candy Shop' was also present.

The occasion follows Kim's 2022 holiday party, where singer-songwriter Sia performed.

