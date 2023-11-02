Kourtney Kardashian Says She’s ‘So Triggered’ By Tristan Thompson's Unfaithful Past

Kourtney Kardashian had time to share her opinion on sorta brother-in-law Tristan Thompson on the latest episode of the Hulu reality television series, The Kardashians.

In tge latest episode, titled "You're Spiraling," Kourtney admitted to being "so triggered" by Thompson's history of cheating on her younger sister, Khloé. She made the revelation when she and her 11-year-old daughter, Penelope, were waiting for the couple to visit them in Palm Springs.

“I told her the first day of school, I was so triggered by him,” Kourtney said about discussing Thompson with Penelope. “I know why, but I feel like we all brush it off and are fine, and then I was just so triggered and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it anymore.'”

Kourtney continued, “Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister. There’s times when I am so triggered by him that I cannot be around him. Then there’s times where I just let it go because we just want harmony. He’s the father of my niece and nephew.”

The constant on-and-off between Khloé and Thompson could be particularly troublesome to Kourtney, as the Poosh founder had a rocky years-long relationship with former boyfriend Scott Disick.

Elsewhere in the episode, Penelope is seen greeting Thompson upon him and Khloé entering the home before turning in the other direction, an action which Khloé supported. “I am really proud of myself for where me and Tristan are and how I am able to allow him to be the father he wants to be. But where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do,” Khloé said in a confessional. “If Penelope has her feelings about Tristan, then rightfully so. And good for you, girl.”

While Kourtney and Penelope are hesitant to fully embrace Thompson, Kim Kardashian has accepted–and even defended–the NBA player, calling him "a really good person and friend" in a confessional earlier this season.