North West Does Kanye West 'Costumes' Better Than Anyone Else

From Kanye West's Polo era to Pastelle varsity jackets, North West consistently channels her father's iconic style. Here are the best outfits inspired by it.

Oct 30, 2023
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Admit it, you’ve definitely thought of dressing like Kanye West or another famous celeb for Halloween. And nostalgia-inspired Halloween costumes are powerful. Especially when it comes down to reminiscing about Kanye West’s oldest outfits.

 

It doesn’t have to be said that we all miss the old Kanye. And clearly, Kim Kardashian is also someone who enjoys reveling in her ex-husband’s past looks. Earlier this year, Kim revealed on an episode of The Kardashians that she has kept every single Yeezy design Ye made while they were married for seven years. 


“I’ve kept every single Yeezy,” Kim shared on the show. “For me, this is holding on to the Kanye that I know.” 


So it comes as no surprise that North West has recently been spotted wearing another iconic outfit inspired by the old Kanye aptly timed to Halloween. She truly gives other celeb Halloween outfits a run for their money. Of course, Kim had this Graduation bear costume lying around. On that same episode of The Kardashians, Kim said she see’s Kanye’s clothing archive as a way to give her kids the best memories about their father. So it makes sense why we’ve continuously seen new outfits on North inspired by her father’s older looks. 


Here are all the times North nailed the style of Kanye West in case you’re still trying to figure out how to land a perfect Ye costume for Halloween. 

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Admit it, you’ve definitely thought of dressing like Kanye West or another famous celeb for Halloween. And nostalgia-inspired Halloween costumes are powerful. Especially when it comes down to reminiscing about Kanye West’s oldest outfits.

 

It doesn’t have to be said that we all miss the old Kanye. And clearly, Kim Kardashian is also someone who enjoys reveling in her ex-husband’s past looks. Earlier this year, Kim revealed on an episode of The Kardashians that she has kept every single Yeezy design Ye made while they were married for seven years. 


“I’ve kept every single Yeezy,” Kim shared on the show. “For me, this is holding on to the Kanye that I know.” 


So it comes as no surprise that North West has recently been spotted wearing another iconic outfit inspired by the old Kanye aptly timed to Halloween. She truly gives other celeb Halloween outfits a run for their money. Of course, Kim had this Graduation bear costume lying around. On that same episode of The Kardashians, Kim said she see’s Kanye’s clothing archive as a way to give her kids the best memories about their father. So it makes sense why we’ve continuously seen new outfits on North inspired by her father’s older looks. 


Here are all the times North nailed the style of Kanye West in case you’re still trying to figure out how to land a perfect Ye costume for Halloween. 

Pastelle Varsity Jackets

Pierre Suu / GC Images, Steve Granitz / WireImage

When: 2022
Reference Year: 2008

Last year, North West was spotted in Paris wearing the iconic Pastelle varsity jacket that her father originally unveiled during the 2008 American Music Awards. Kanye wore the piece while accepting an award for Graduation as the best Rap/Hip-Hop album that year and while performing "Heartless." The jacket was one of the only glimpses that we got of Ye's unreleased clothing line. North also referenced other elements of her father's style by wearing a pair of Louis Vuitton 1.1 Millionaire sunglasses and black Balenciaga Platform Crocs. Kim Kardashian did not actually have this jacket in her archive. It was sold to her by the luxury consignment boutique owner Justin Reed. In an interview with Complex, Reed said he got the jacket from someone connected to Ian Connor, who is currently in charge of Pastelle's relaunch. "I think the reason why she wanted it is because I don’t think Kanye had one or knew where his was," Reed told Complex. "So it was like, 'Oh, I’ll go to the aftermarket and buy one.'"

Shearling Leather Coats

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images, Marc Piasecki / GC Images

When: 2022
Reference Year: 2016

Shearling leather jackets have always been a staple piece of outerwear within hip-hop culture. Of course, Kanye has been a leather jacket enthusiast since wearing Pelle Pelles in Channel Zero videos. However, he particularly became fond of shearling leather jackets during The Life of Pablo Era and even designed one for Yeezy Season 3. Six year later, Kim dressed up North in a shearling leather coat that looks exactly like one Kanye would have worn a few years back.

Leather Suits

Pierre Suu / GC Images, David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

When: 2020
Reference Year: 2020

Not all of North's look are references to Kanye's old style. As shown in recent months, Kardashian has certainly taken cues from Ye's love for Balenciaga and has dressed North in many pieces from the luxury brand. This leather suit look that North wore to a Sunday Service performance in March 2020 looks very similar to a leather suit outfit that Ye wore when he attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party just a month before. While its unclear if it was intentional to dress North up like this, she certainly exudes her father's sense of confidence in a leather suit.

Polo Shirts

Theo Wargo / WireImage, @kimandnorth on TikTok

When: 2023
Reference Year: 2004

It would be incredible if Kardashian actually had this exact Polo Ralph Lauren long sleeve sitting inside her closet. While on a trip to Japan, North dressed up in a look that was nearly identical to one Kanye wore to perform on MTV's TRL in 2004. Kanye made an appearance on the iconic live-television show to promote the release of The College Dropout, which came out that same month.

Pearls and Jeans at the Met Gala

John Shearer / Getty Images, Mega / GC Images

When: 2023
Reference Year: 2016

Okay, we admit this one might be a stretch. But, we can't help but think that Kim was channeling an older Met Gala look when she arrived to the Met Gala with North this year in a dress covered in 50,000 pearls by Schiaparelli. Of course, her Met Gala look was also referencing the Karl Lagerfeld theme and likely informed by the late Belgian designer's love for pearls. However, North's outfit does seem to be referencing a look that Kanye wore to the Met Gala with Kim back in 2016. While Kanye's Balmain trucker jacket is different from North's classic Chanel tweed piece, one can't help notice that they both were pieces embellished with pearls along with distressed blue jeans.

A ‘Graduation Bear’ Mascot Outfit

@kimandnorth
When: 2023
Reference Year: 2007

One of the best Kanye West-inspired outfits North West has donned wasn’t even worn by Ye himself. For Halloween 2023, North West shared TikTok videos of herself dressed up as the bear mascot featured on the cover of Ye’s 2007 album Graduation. She aptly soundtracked her videos with Graduation-era classics such as “I Wonder” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.” The famous Graduation bear was originally conceived by the Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. "The cover is based on Kanye's theme of student life. School. It's a place of dreams, of righteousness, a place to have fun. It's also occasionally a place where you experience the rigid dogma of the human race,” Murakami explained to Entertainment Weekly. Nearly 20 years later, Murakami’s Graduation bear remains to be one Ye's most iconic symbols.

KanyeKanye WestKim KardashianNorth West

Latest in Style