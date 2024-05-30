Hailey Bieber Renews Vows With Justin Bieber, Seen Wearing $1.5 Million Engagement Ring

Hailey Bieber has a new matching rock to go with her baby bump.

Last week, the socialite, beauty mogul, and expectant mother shared an Instagram carousel featuring her $1.5 million oval-cut diamond engagement ring after renewing her vows with her husband, Justin Bieber.

"[L]ittle cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly 🥟🥟🌸" she captioned the post, which included selfies, artwork and a shot of the couple, who celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in September.