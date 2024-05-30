Hailey Bieber Renews Vows With Justin Bieber, Seen Wearing $1.5 Million Engagement Ring

Hailey Bieber has a new matching rock to go with her baby bump.
Last week, the socialite, beauty mogul, and expectant mother shared an Instagram carousel featuring her $1.5 million oval-cut diamond engagement ring after renewing her vows with her husband, Justin Bieber.
"[L]ittle cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly 🥟🥟🌸" she captioned the post, which included selfies, artwork and a shot of the couple, who celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in September.
According to Page Six, Bieber's new jewelry is quite an upgrade from her original 6-carat Solow & Co. engagement ring Bieber now wears on her pinkie finger, which is reportedly worth $400,000.
In a chat with Harper's Bazaar, Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds said Bieber's new ring is "almost identical to her original engagement ring in terms of the four-prong setting," but the "elongated oval-cut diamond is considerably bigger, at roughly 18 carats."
The Biebers had a vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii, during which they shared their pregnancy announcement on Instagram earlier this month. The video showed Justin in a simple black jacket and cap, while Hailey wore a lace Saint Laurent bridal dress.