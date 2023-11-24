Justin Bieber Celebrates Hailey Bieber's 27th Birthday With Instagram Tribute: 'You Make Life Wonderful'

She also opened up about their difference in styles, which some fans have already picked up on. “It’s so funny because I see so many people talk about this,” she said, adding that Justin typically is ready before her. “He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that’s how I’m feeling. We can’t sit there and be like, ‘So I’m going to wear this and you’re going to wear this.’”

Back in September, they celebrated their 5th anniversary together. "To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart," Justin Bieber wrote on Instagram. "I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber [sic] of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"