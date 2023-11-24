Justin Bieber Celebrates Hailey Bieber's 27th Birthday With Instagram Tribute: 'You Make Life Wonderful'

Justin Bieber has shared a message for his wife Hailey Bieber to celebrate her 27th birthday.
"Happy birthday baby. You make life wonderful," Justin, 29, wrote alongside a cute short video of them sharing a kiss. "And I’m the lucky one that gets all of you 😍." On her Instagram Stories, per People, she was also treated to balloons and a Rhode-themed cake. “Thank you for all of the birthday wishes. 27 is feeling so cozy 💕💕Love," she wrote.
Other famous friends also wished her a happy birthday, including Kim Kardashian who wrote, "Happy birthday to the cutest, sweetest, sexiest girl I know @haileybieber I love you.”
Ahead of her birthday, Justin also shared some photos of them together and what appears to be a getaway. "Some cute things," he wrote.
In an interview with GQ last month, Hailey expressed just how much her husband means to her. "Home to me feels like I can be anywhere. As long as I’m with my dogs and my husband, I’m good," she said. "I can make home out of that anywhere."
She also opened up about their difference in styles, which some fans have already picked up on. “It’s so funny because I see so many people talk about this,” she said, adding that Justin typically is ready before her. “He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that’s how I’m feeling. We can’t sit there and be like, ‘So I’m going to wear this and you’re going to wear this.’”
Back in September, they celebrated their 5th anniversary together. "To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart," Justin Bieber wrote on Instagram. "I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber [sic] of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"