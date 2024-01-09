Timothée Chalamet Reluctantly Responds to Questions About Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez Beef Amid Speculation

Timothée Chalamet did his best to shut down the rampant speculation that there's bad blood between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner.

During a surprise run-in with TMZ on Monday, Chalamet was asked, “are you and Selena cool?”

“Yeah, of course,” a visibly annoyed Chalamet responded. When asked if Selena and Kylie have beef, he said, “No.” The reporter then asked, “But they’re good, right?”

“All good," Chalamet said before darting off.

The renewed speculation about a feud between Gomez and Jenner began Gomez stopped by Taylor Swift’s table at the Golden Globes on Sunday, where she appeared to exchange some hot goss with Swift.

Many speculated that the two singers and Keleigh Teller were talking about Chalamet and Kylie, after Teller audibly said the Wonka actor’s name during the conversation. Rumors then started flying that Kylie refused to let Gomez take a picture with her boyfriend, further fueling speculation about a beef between the two stars,