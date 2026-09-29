Dolce & Gabbana Showcases Beauty Collection During SS 2027 Runway

Dolce & Gabbana held its Spring/Summer 2027 presentation in Sicily, and models wore complementing glam from the brand’s beauty collection.

During the show, titled Stravaganza Siciliana, intricate materials ranging from jewels to lace played off of lush makeup looks. Models wore beauty products including the Blueberry Nutri-Tint in a range of shades, the Cherry Glaze Bar blush stick for cheek definition, and the Everink Liner for eye dimension.