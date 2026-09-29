Style

Dolce & Gabbana Showcases Beauty Collection During SS 2027 Runway

The brand presented its Stravaganza Siciliana runway show, models wore makeup from the brand's house collection.

Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana

Key Takeaways

  • Dolce & Gabbana held its Spring/Summer 2027 women's show, titled "Stravaganza Siciliana," highlighting jewels and handcrafted textiles.
  • Models wore makeup from Dolce & Gabbana Beauty, including the Blueberry Nutri-Tint, Cherry Glaze Bar blush, and Everink Liner.

Dolce & Gabbana held its Spring/Summer 2027 presentation in Sicily, and models wore complementing glam from the brand’s beauty collection.

During the show, titled Stravaganza Siciliana, intricate materials ranging from jewels to lace played off of lush makeup looks. Models wore beauty products including the Blueberry Nutri-Tint in a range of shades, the Cherry Glaze Bar blush stick for cheek definition, and the Everink Liner for eye dimension.

In addition to Dolce & Gabbana’s hydrating skin tint, bronzer and blush powders that also serve as versatile eye shadows, the brand carries voluminous mascara and liquid lip shades.

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