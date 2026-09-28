Style

2026 MTV Video Music Awards: Charli xcx Wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Charli, who received multiple VMAs nominations this year, also joined Madonna for a ceremony-opening performance.

Charli xcx at the MTV Video Music Awards, wearing a black outfit with long sleeves and a sheer top, standing against a blue backdrop.
Image via Getty/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Before Charli xcx took the stage with Madonna at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in custom Dsquared2 on Sunday (Sept. 27), she walked the carpet in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

The Music, Fashion, Film artist wore a dramatic sleeve crop-top in velvet and tulle jersey, paired with a long skirt in velvet.

Charli scored multiple nominations at this year’s VMAs, including Best Long-Form Video. See the full rundown of winners here. At the top of the Snoop Dogg-hosted ceremony, she joined Madonna to perform “Danceteria Afterhours.” See that here.

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