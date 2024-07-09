ASAP Rocky and Son RZA Star in Savage X Fenty Campaign

2-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers proves yet again that he has the coolest parents in the world.

The oldest son of ASAP Rocky and Rihanna stars alongside his father in the latest Savage X Fenty drop, both being Rih's muses for the Savage X Classics launch. In campaign photos, Rocky and RZA are seen in matching Black Caviar Savage X Boxer Briefs and the Black Caviar Sleek Sleep Tank, while Rocky also wears a Savage Classix Boxer Brief in Angel White.

Available now on the official Savage X Fenty website, the Savage X Classics are available in 3-packs and 6-packs of boxers, briefs, and tees, ranging from sizes XS-4X with prices starting at $14.95.

The Savage X Classics campaign marks the second time Rocky and RZA have paired up to promote a fashion brand, the last being for Bottega Veneta during Father's Day. Also in the campaign was Rocky and Rihanna's youngest son, 11-month-old Riot Rose Mayers.