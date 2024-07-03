GloRilla Is Thrilled 'Sister' Rihanna Is a Fan, Shows Love to ASAP Rocky

GloRilla is absolutely thrilled that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are big fans.

In a brief interview with journalist Shirley Ju, the Memphis rapper shared her excitement over Rihanna and Rocky's recent show of love. "I tweaked, I screamed," she said when asked how it felt to see the clip of Rihanna shared of herself singing along to "TGIF," her recent single. "Soon as I saw it, I screamed so loud. I was like, 'Ahhhh RiRi!'"

Last year, the rapper shared a voicemail message left by her grandmother, in which she suggested the "Tomorrow 2" rapper looks like Rihanna. In her chat with Ju, GloRilla joked that she's related to Rihanna and Rocky. "You know, they're saying me and RiRi kind of related somehow," she said. "I don't know how, but you know. I love her, RiRi I love you. Yeah I fuck with both of them. They're my people. They're my brothers and sisters from another mother. Cousin from another mother!"