The State of Streetwear: Complex Style Podcast Explores Major Brands of 2026

The Complex Style Podcast sat down to discuss the year’s leaders in the realm of streetwear.

Complex editor-in-chief Aria Hughes and co-host Chris Chance spoke at length on the topic for the 46-minute third episode of the series, which began just last month. Among brands that were name-dropped during the debate were Denim Tears, widely considered the best storyteller in streetwear, and NOCTA, the line that Drake created in 2020 in partnership with Nike.

“It was in [the] ‘First Person Shooter’ video, [Drake] wore this orange water-resistant Gore-Tex jacket. Some of the pieces in the design work and all this stuff, paneling, everything is just like it's top of [the] class,” Chance said around the 39-minute mark of the video above.

Female designers were also highlighted in the episode, from emerging brands like STRIPT and Meji Meji, the latter of which Hughes described as having “sexy” but “still sporty” pieces. Hughes also commended STRIPT founder Arianna Davis for building a “true community” with STRIPT, her BUJI Matcha brand, and her ongoing partnership with Goodwill, where limited amount of excess STRIPT inventory is occasionally sold during special events.

Watch the full episode of The Complex Style Podcast up top.