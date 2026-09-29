Style

Lauren Halsey and AGOLDE Team Up for Merch Drop Ahead of Eryka Badu’s Hollywood Bowl Performance

The Los Angeles visual artist partnered with AGOLDE for limited-edition merch dedicated to Erykah Badu's Hollywood Bowl concert on Sept. 29.

Lauren Halsey/AGOLDE
Lauren Halsey/AGOLDE

Key Takeaways

  • Lauren Halsey will join Erykah Badu in the takeover of the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, September 29, for emajendat, with activations opening at 6 p.m.
  • AGOLDE partnered with Halsey to release a limited capsule of one tee and two sweatshirts at the brand's Melrose Place flagship, with 100% of proceeds benefiting her sister dreamer project.
  • Erykah Badu and The Alchemist headline the concert following the release of their joint album, Before the World Blows, with DJ Pee Wee, Flea and the Charles Gaines Collective also performing.

Los Angeles visual artist Lauren Halsey will turn the Hollywood Bowl into a technicolor vision this week with some help from clothing brand AGOLDE.

Halsey and AGOLDE have released a limited ‘emajendat’ capsule of one tee and two sweatshirts, which will be available at the brand's Melrose Place flagship in West Hollywood, with 100 percent of proceeds going to Halsey's sister dreamer project in South Central.

“emajendat brings together so much of what I love: South Central, music, art, and building spaces for people to come together,” Halsey said in a press release. “I want that energy to be felt throughout the Bowl, down to the colors and textures at the tables. Working with AGOLDE is another way to extend that world, through the linens and a limited edition tee people can take home as a piece of the night.”

The drop is tied to emajendat, Halsey's artistic takeover of the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, Sept. 29, where Erykah Badu will co-headline a concert with The Alchemist. In August, the artists released their first collaborative project, Before the World Blows. Also slated to perform are Anderson. Paak’s alter ego DJ Pee Wee, Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and more.

Halsey’s reimagining of the Hollywood Bowl grounds will include activations for ping pong, double dutch, face painting, mini golf, Hot Shot Hoops and airbrushing, with sculptures and photo spots across the outdoor venue.

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