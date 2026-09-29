Lauren Halsey and AGOLDE Team Up for Merch Drop Ahead of Eryka Badu’s Hollywood Bowl Performance

Los Angeles visual artist Lauren Halsey will turn the Hollywood Bowl into a technicolor vision this week with some help from clothing brand AGOLDE.

Halsey and AGOLDE have released a limited ‘emajendat’ capsule of one tee and two sweatshirts, which will be available at the brand's Melrose Place flagship in West Hollywood, with 100 percent of proceeds going to Halsey's sister dreamer project in South Central.

“emajendat brings together so much of what I love: South Central, music, art, and building spaces for people to come together,” Halsey said in a press release. “I want that energy to be felt throughout the Bowl, down to the colors and textures at the tables. Working with AGOLDE is another way to extend that world, through the linens and a limited edition tee people can take home as a piece of the night.”