Ice Spice Launches Debut Fragrance 'In Ha Mood' Exclusively at Ulta

Ice Spice is officially entering the fragrance market.



The rapper's debut scent, In Ha Mood Eau de Parfum, launched today (Aug. 19) exclusively on Ulta.com and Ulta Beauty's TikTok Shop, with a national in-store rollout set for August 23.

The fragrance is a Floral Fruity Amber EDP developed in partnership with Revlon Fragrances and three expert perfumers: Adriana Medina, Christine Hassan, and Carine Certain Boin. Its notes include the exclusive Queen Royale Accord, a berry fizz, pear, and wild raspberry blend named after Ice Spice herself. The heart brings majestic rose, plum blossom, and magnolia; the base settles into vanilla absolute, magenta moss, and sensual amber.

"It starts off very vanilla-centered and then the florals come through," Ice Spice told ELLE, tracing her love of vanilla to her mother. "Growing up, my mom always smelled really good, and it was always vanilla. That's where I got it from. All my scents have to have vanilla in them."

The bottle arrives in a soft pink sculptural silhouette with a butterfly-shaped bow at the neck, an emerald-cut cap, and a custom "In Ha Mood" inscription in bold script. Ice Spice told ELLE the packaging drew inspiration from Miss Dior, and that her butterfly tattoo guided the bow detail.

In Ha Mood is priced in three sizes: 0.33 FL OZ at $28, 1.0 FL OZ at $58, and the full 3.4 FL OZ at $79.