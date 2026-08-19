Ice Spice Launches Debut Fragrance 'In Ha Mood' Exclusively at Ulta

Ice Spice is officially entering the fragrance market.
The rapper's debut scent, In Ha Mood Eau de Parfum, launched today (Aug. 19) exclusively on Ulta.com and Ulta Beauty's TikTok Shop, with a national in-store rollout set for August 23.
The fragrance is a Floral Fruity Amber EDP developed in partnership with Revlon Fragrances and three expert perfumers: Adriana Medina, Christine Hassan, and Carine Certain Boin. Its notes include the exclusive Queen Royale Accord, a berry fizz, pear, and wild raspberry blend named after Ice Spice herself. The heart brings majestic rose, plum blossom, and magnolia; the base settles into vanilla absolute, magenta moss, and sensual amber.
"It starts off very vanilla-centered and then the florals come through," Ice Spice told ELLE, tracing her love of vanilla to her mother. "Growing up, my mom always smelled really good, and it was always vanilla. That's where I got it from. All my scents have to have vanilla in them."
The bottle arrives in a soft pink sculptural silhouette with a butterfly-shaped bow at the neck, an emerald-cut cap, and a custom "In Ha Mood" inscription in bold script. Ice Spice told ELLE the packaging drew inspiration from Miss Dior, and that her butterfly tattoo guided the bow detail.
In Ha Mood is priced in three sizes: 0.33 FL OZ at $28, 1.0 FL OZ at $58, and the full 3.4 FL OZ at $79.
The fragrance takes its name from her 2023 platinum single "In Ha Mood," her first release after signing to Capitol Records / 10k Projects. "It's such an early song in my catalog, and this is the first fragrance I'm putting out," she told Bustle. "They just go together — they feel like sisters somehow."
Development took well over a year. "I was getting indecisive as time went on because I just kept narrowing down different scents until I got to my Top 2 favorites," she said. "I really wanted it to smell youthful but still flirty at the same time."
The rapper was hands-on throughout the process. "I was very involved from the beginning," she told ELLE. "I wanted to make sure that this was something I personally enjoyed and that I would go into stores and buy myself."
In her official statement, Ice Spice summed up the vision: "Creating this fragrance with Revlon was a chance to bring my world into something people can actually wear — a scent built around being that girl. It's feminine, but it's also bold like the energy I put into my music and everything I do. I want people to feel unmatched, untouchable, and unforgettable when they wear it."
Ice Spice told Bustle she hopes this is just the beginning of a fragrance catalog, adding she'd like to keep naming future releases after her songs. In Ha Mood hits Ulta stores nationwide this Sunday (Aug. 23).