Patta and Stussy Join Forces for 'Respect' Tee

Patta and Stussy are collaborating on a new t-shirt that pays tribute to Patta co-founder, Guillaume Schmidt’s late father, Humprey Rietfeld Schmidt.

Humprey’s photograph is featured on the Respect Tee, which is also emblazoned with his ethos: “Be proud of who you are. Head high, back straight. Walk tall, no one is the boss of you. Give respect to get respect. Be balanced. Amazing.”

“With the Respect Tee, we are not only paying homage to the past but also empowering present and future generations to carry forward the spirit of resilience and progress,” a statement from both brands said.

Proceeds from the shirt will be donated to Project Bigi Pondo, a charity that uplifts communities and fosters sustainable development in Surinam.

The Patta x Stussy Respect Tee will be available to purchase on June 3 at 7:00 a.m. ET on patta.nl, Patta’s mobile app, and in the brand’s chapters stores in Amsterdam, London, Milan, and Lagos.

Check out more images of the Respect Tee below.