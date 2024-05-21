‘Home Alone’ Star Daniel Stern Feels ‘Really Good’ About Running Up $7,000 Bar Tab After Trump Offered to Pay

Even though Daniel Stern played an unlikable burglar in the cult classic series, Home Alone, the actor has earned some brownie points for pulling a fast one on Donald Trump.

According to Page Six, Stern reveals in his memoir, Home and Alone that he got the ex-president to pay for $7,000 worth of drinks while filming the franchise’s second movie, 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Home Alone 2 was shot at Manhattan’s Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned. “Donald ended up doing a cameo, but his real contribution was letting us film there, lending the luster of the Plaza to the movie,” Stern writes in his book.