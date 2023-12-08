New Patta x Nike Huarache Plus Collab Surfaces

Here's a first look.

Dec 08, 2023
Image via @Carterwangchina on Instagram / Via instagram.com
Image via @Carterwangchina on Instagram / Via instagram.com

Fresh off of dropping their joint Air Max Plus collab with FC Barcelona in October, it appears that Patta and Nike may have another sneaker project releasing soon.

Newly leaked images from @Carterwangchina on Instagram show a first look at what's believed to be a sample version of an upcoming Patta x Nike Air Huarache Plus collab. The upper of the sneaker is merely identical to the variation that was originally dropped in 1993, as it features a laceless design reinforced with an adjustable dtrap at the midfoot. Unlike the standard Air Huarache Plus, this collab features an Air Zoom-cushioned midsole pulled from the Pegasus 40. Fans can also find the Patta branding on the heel's pull tab and tongue badge.

Despite an early look from @Carterwangchina on Instagram, release details for this Patta x Nike Air Huarache Plus collab have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project. Check back soon for official updates.

instagram.com
instagram.com
instagram.com
instagram.com
instagram.com
PattaNike Air HuaracheCollaborationsSneaker Releases

Latest in Sneakers

The biggest sneaker scandal of the year is the bombshell allegation that James Whitner, owner of sneaker stories like A Ma Maniere and Social Status, has for years resold millions of dollars of product, breaching his Nike contract and getting involved in what prosecutors say is an illegal money laundering scheme. In this episode, the cohosts respond to the allegations and what they might mean for Nike and Whitner. Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty also react to the long-awaited debut of Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God Athletics line with Adidas and rehash a controversial Complex list from 2014—yes, we put the “Red October” Nike Air Yeezy 2 that low. Elsewhere: Samba memes and re-soling your sneakers.The biggest sneaker scandal of the year is the bombshell allegation that James Whitner, owner of sneaker stories like A Ma Maniere and Social Status, has for years resold millions of dollars of product, breaching his Nike contract and getting involved in what prosecutors say is an illegal money laundering scheme. In this episode, the cohosts respond to the allegations and what they might mean for Nike and Whitner. Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty also react to the long-awaited debut of Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God Athletics line with Adidas and rehash a controversial Complex list from 2014—yes, we put the “Red October” Nike Air Yeezy 2 that low. Elsewhere: Samba memes and re-soling your sneakers.Play button icon
SNEAKERS

| BY COMPLEX VIDEO

The $32 Million Sneaker Reselling Allegations Against James Whitner | The Complex Sneakers Show