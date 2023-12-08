New Patta x Nike Huarache Plus Collab Surfaces

Fresh off of dropping their joint Air Max Plus collab with FC Barcelona in October, it appears that Patta and Nike may have another sneaker project releasing soon.

Newly leaked images from @Carterwangchina on Instagram show a first look at what's believed to be a sample version of an upcoming Patta x Nike Air Huarache Plus collab. The upper of the sneaker is merely identical to the variation that was originally dropped in 1993, as it features a laceless design reinforced with an adjustable dtrap at the midfoot. Unlike the standard Air Huarache Plus, this collab features an Air Zoom-cushioned midsole pulled from the Pegasus 40. Fans can also find the Patta branding on the heel's pull tab and tongue badge.

Despite an early look from @Carterwangchina on Instagram, release details for this Patta x Nike Air Huarache Plus collab have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project. Check back soon for official updates.