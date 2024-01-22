Drake Releases 'Anita Max Wynn' Alter Ego Hats

Drake is paying tribute to his alter ego, Anita Max Wynn.
The For All the Dogs rapper is officially releasing Anita Max Wynn hats in two colorways: one version in all black and the other in aqua and white. Both are decorated with a cartoon of Drizzy’s alter ego with the name Anita Max Wynn, two dollar signs, and the Stake logo—a gambling company for which he’s an ambassador—on the side.
Drake first unveiled the white and aqua version during a Kick livestream in December 2023. “Ladies with gentle hands. This is my alter ego, Anita Max Wynn,” he said in a Spanish accent while holding the cap in the video frame.
Drake's love of gambling and his partnership with Stake inspired him to create the alter ego, which really means “I need a max win.”
The same Kick stream became a topic of conversation when Drake issued a statement for the haters. “And to the rest of you. The non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet-and-deleters, you guys make me sick to my stomach, fam," he said.
While Drake didn’t mention anyone by name, some thought his words were directed at Metro Boomin, who had recently commented on Her Loss’ award show accolades, in comparison to Heroes & Villains. Metro later clarified that he isn't beefing with Drake.
The hats will be available for purchase via DrakeRelated on Jan. 22.