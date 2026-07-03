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Malik Beasley in a black bucket hat and jacket walks outside, accompanied by two other men in suits.
Sports

Malik Beasley Among Those Charged in Connection With Alleged NBA Betting Scheme

Beasley and five other defendants are named in a newly unsealed indictment accusing them of wire fraud conspiracy, bribery in sporting contests, and more.

Trace William Cowen18 days ago
Terry Rozier Ordered to Forfeit Most of His $26.6M Salary Due to NBA Gambling Scandal Role
Sports

Terry Rozier Ordered to Forfeit Most of His $26.6M Salary Amid NBA Gambling Case

Inside the stunning arbitration reversal, the strict court rules affecting Rozier’s NBA future and what comes next in the widening betting probe.

Bernadette Giacomazzo42 days ago
Minnesota Bans Prediction Markets
Bets

Minnesota Becomes First State to Ban Prediction Markets

From sports contracts to election odds, Minnesota’s sweeping crackdown targets prediction apps, workaround services, and a booming market.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago
Jake Paul-Backed Betr Enters the Prediction Markets World
Pop Culture

Jake Paul’s Betr Makes Bold Play to Dominate Prediction Markets

Inside Betr’s bold play to turn sports betting, casino, and prediction markets into one ‘super app’ for more than a million users.

Bernadette Giacomazzo57 days ago
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Former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones departs the federal courthouse in Brooklyn, New York on April 28, 2026. Jones has pleaded guilty to gambling charges, US media reported Tuesday, the first conviction in a betting scandal that engulfed elite basketball. Jones, 49, was charged over his alleged role in a scheme that prosecutors say provided inside information on injuries and game absences to bettors between December 2022 and March 2024.
Sports

Damon Jones Pleads Guilty in NBA Betting and Mob Gambling Cases

The former Cleveland Cavaliers player will be sentenced in January.

Shawn Setaro80 days ago
Terry Rozier Faces New Charges in Ongoing NBA Gambling Scandal
Sports

Terry Rozier Faces New Bribery and Fraud Counts in Expanding NBA Gambling Case

From secret early-exit tip-offs to alleged sports bribery, inside the federal crackdown tying Rozier, high-stakes bettors, and NBA insiders together.

Bernadette Giacomazzo80 days ago
(L-R) Drake, Adin Ross and DJ Akademiks.
Music

Drake, Adin Ross, and DJ Akademiks Accused of 'Inflicting Harm' in New Gambling Lawsuit

The claim, which also names the gambling website Stake.us, is the latest in a series of lawsuits filed in other states.

Kris Seavers85 days ago
Offset, wearing a red jacket and a white cap, holds a microphone at an event. People are in the background.
Music

Offset Is 'Working Toward a Resolution' After Being Hit With $100,000 Casino Debt Lawsuit, Rep Says

A spokesperson for Offset tells Complex a "resolution" is being pursued.

Trace William Cowen99 days ago
Dez Bryant and Offset smiling in separate photos. Bryant wears a black cap and shirt; Offset sports a colorful cap and red jacket.
Sports

Dez Bryant Says Offset Contacted Him Hours Before He Was Shot

The former NFL player also alleged that Offset never paid him the $8,000 he owed him.

Joe Price101 days ago
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Ebro Darden in a floral sweater and cap, holding a microphone, and Offset in a red jacket and cap, smiling at an event.
Music

Ebro Reacts to Offset Shooting, Says Rapper Still Owes Him $5000

The radio host said Offset is “fine” while speaking about an unpaid Super Bowl bet.

Mark Elibert101 days ago
Portland Trail Blazers Coach Chauncey Billups arrives for his arraignment hearing at U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on November 24, 2025 in New York City. Billups, the Portland Trail Blazers head coach and NBA hall of famer, was indicted for his alleged participation in a scheme that involved rigging illegal poker games. Billups is one of 31 defendants charged in the scheme who are facing various charges of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.
Sports

NBA-Tied Mob Gambling Case Operation Royal Flush: Plea Deals to Be Offered, Trial Date Proposed

The judge said he "would like to" try the case, which includes Chauncey Billups and Damon Jones among its defendants, this fall.

Shawn Setaro135 days ago
Drake
Music

Drake Reportedly Wins Stake Gambling Games Four Times More Than the Average Person

He wins games made by Stake's parent company at an extremely high rate.

Trey Alston138 days ago
Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz from the Cleveland Guardians in uniform, one in red and the other in navy blue.
Sports

Cleveland Guardians Pitchers in Gambling Scandal Likely to Face Delayed Trial

A court hearing, along with new filings, revealed that Luis Ortiz may attempt to blame everything on his teammate, Emmanuel Clase.

Shawn Setaro149 days ago
Ex-Dodgers Star Yasiel Puig Found Guilty of Federal Obstruction Charges in MLB Gambling Scandal
Sports

Ex-Dodgers Star Yasiel Puig Found Guilty of Federal Obstruction Charges Tied to Gambling

From secret cashier’s checks to nearly $1M in losses, prosecutors detailed how Puig’s gambling spiral turned into a federal obstruction conviction.

Bernadette Giacomazzo160 days ago
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Terry Rozier Secures Salary Win Amid NBA Gambling Scandal
Sports

Terry Rozier Wins Salary Fight Amid NBA Gambling Scandal

An arbitrator ruled that the Miami Heat guard can have his salary released from escrow.

Bernadette Giacomazzo164 days ago
Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz
Sports

Cleveland Guardians Betting Scandal Pitchers Still on Course for May Trial—For Now

In a hearing, Luis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase appeared to have different ideas of when they wanted to face a jury.

Shawn Setaro183 days ago
Split image. Left: Drake in a camouflage coat on the left. Right: Adin Ross with curly hair holding a hockey stick on the right, in a crowded setting.
Music

Drake and Adin Ross Hit With New Lawsuit for Promoting Stake

Both the rapper and the streamer were hit with two back-to-back lawsuits related to the online casino platform in October.

Alex Ocho197 days ago

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