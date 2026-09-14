CFDA Boss Apologizes for Restraining PETA Protesters at NYFW Show, Says He Acted ‘Innapropriately'

Steven Kolb, the chief executive of the CFDA, spent Sunday afternoon on the floor of a New York Fashion Week venue with his hand over a protester's mouth, and by the evening he was apologizing for it.

Five PETA activists disrupted the COS Spring/Summer 2027 show at WSA on Water Street, seating themselves among the editors and buyers before stepping onto the runway at intervals between the models. One arrived dressed to pass as a COS model before starting to shout about sheep.

Their signs read "Sheep Beaten and Bloodied for Wool. Don't Buy It." The group accused COS and parent company H&M Group of abusing sheep for wool, chanting "Protect sheep!" and "Get sheep off the runway" as the collection walked.

Kolb intervened. He snatched signs, pulled one activist to the floor, covered her mouth and nose while she yelled "Sheep bloodied and beaten for wool," and restrained her by the wrists with his leg wrapped around her, according to the New York Post. He also shoved and grabbed a second protester who was filming, covering that person's face and yanking a banner away before security escorted the protester out.

The woman got back up, walked the runway one more time yelling about sheep, and left. A separate physical altercation broke out between a protester and an audience member. The show ran to schedule.

The front row watched it unfold. Attendees included Sharon Stone, Lupita Nyong'o, Diego Calva, Dominic Sessa and John Boyega, with Michelle Williams holding her hands to her chest during the confrontation.