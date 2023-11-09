Pharrell Faces PETA's Wrath After Debuting Crocodile Skin LV Handbag

Per TMZ Hip Hop, the letter, written by PETA Senior VP Lisa Lange, extends "an invitation the likes of which you’ve never been offered before."

While bashing Williams for the LV handbag, the letter slyly references songs he's been a part of.

"When you were made men’s creative director of Louis Vuitton, we hoped animals would get lucky and that you would choose vegan fabrics, which are the preference of today’s ethical and environmentally conscious consumers. But we aren’t happy to note your newest design, the 'Millionaire' Speedy bag, which is crafted from crocodile skin, because when it comes to animals being used for fashion, it isn’t beautiful—it’s abuse."

Lange also accused Williams of being idle to the torture of crocodiles for the luxury wear, graphically describing LVMH suppliers "cutting live crocodiles’ necks open and ramming metal rods down their spines while they were still conscious."