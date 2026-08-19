Philly Woman Kicked Chucky Mask-Wearing Menace in the Chest Before He Fled

A brave Philadelphia woman confronted man wearing a Chucky-esque mask who was harassing women outside City Hall by planting a foot in their chest.

Jameka, who asked that her last name not be used, told ABC7 earlier this week that she witnessed the man harassing a woman. The suspect had been running around the blocks of City Hall and antagonizing local citizens since at least 5:18 a.m. on August 12. Surveillance footage also showed him chasing a jogger.

The suspect was turned away from a Dunkin' Donuts on 15th and Chestnut after exhibiting erratic behavior, then ventured further through the neighborhood. He reportedly chased a man in a reflective safety vest near Dilworth Plaza before targeting a female jogger on the east side of 15th Street at 5:33 a.m and asked if she was “ready to die,” per FOX 29.

As Jameka shared with ABC7, she tried to get the runner’s attention by waving her hands across from the intersection. Eventually, the mask-clad man attempted to enter a La Colombe shop, to which Jameka prepared herself to fight.

"I figured if anything was going to happen, I wanted to see it with my own two eyes,” she said before describing the man’s uncertainty.