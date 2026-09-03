Pop Culture

Celina Powell Permanently Banned From Hard Rock Stadium Due to Disorderly Conduct

The OnlyFans model was escorted out of the stadium over an incident which allegedly involved security and sheriff’s deputies.

Celina Powell attends Kingpin Bowling at Lucky Strike Miami during Art Basel.
Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty

Celina Powell will reportedly no longer be allowed entry into Hard Rock Stadium in Florida following an incident during Friday’s preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons.

Witnesses claim to have observed a dispute between Powell and stadium security after she was asked to remove her feet from a wall while seated. Sheriff’s deputies wound up getting involved in the encounter after she allegedly told stadium personnel, “Shut the fuck up talking to me.”

Powell’s disorderly conduct was deemed the cause of her removal.

Celina told TMZ that she does not intend on going through the process of appealing her permanent ban in court.

Powell was arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license after her pink Lamborghini was pulled over early last month in Miami. She explained to TMZ that her arrest was due to racking up at least 10 similar citations.

Court documents also revealed she had a bench warrant with a $1,000 bond for failing to appear for a scheduled hearing on Dec. 10, 2025. Her cases were considered delinquent following her no-show and reported to the DMV.

Her legal troubles don’t stop there.

Powell has active bench warrants stemming from traffic violations, which include driving without a valid license and window tint. She pleaded not guilty through her defense attorney, who appeared in court on her behalf.

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