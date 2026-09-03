Celina Powell Permanently Banned From Hard Rock Stadium Due to Disorderly Conduct

Celina Powell will reportedly no longer be allowed entry into Hard Rock Stadium in Florida following an incident during Friday’s preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons.

Witnesses claim to have observed a dispute between Powell and stadium security after she was asked to remove her feet from a wall while seated. Sheriff’s deputies wound up getting involved in the encounter after she allegedly told stadium personnel, “Shut the fuck up talking to me.”

Powell’s disorderly conduct was deemed the cause of her removal.

Celina told TMZ that she does not intend on going through the process of appealing her permanent ban in court.

Powell was arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license after her pink Lamborghini was pulled over early last month in Miami. She explained to TMZ that her arrest was due to racking up at least 10 similar citations.