The Best WWE Merch Available Now on Complex

Price: $100

How To Buy: Shop the WWE SummerSlam 2026 Collection on Complex

ECW Wrestling ran from 1992 to 2001 out of Philadelphia, and in that time it built one of the most devoted fanbases in wrestling history—a promotion defined by barbed wire, blood, and a roster of performers who went further than anyone else. The SummerSlam 2026 Collection pays tribute to that era, and the hockey jersey is the most loaded piece in it. The chest carries the "ECW Wrestling" logo in barbed wire lettering; the sleeves are packed with embroidered patches for Sandman, Dudley Boyz, Rob Van Dam, and Bam Bam Bigelow. There's a lot going on, and it earns all of it.