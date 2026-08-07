The Best WWE Merch Available Now on Complex

Key Takeaways
- Between the official SummerSlam 2026 drop and Ken Carson's new capsule, there's a ton of top notch WWE merch worth buying on Complex right now.
- The Ken Carson x WWE capsule features tees, hoodies, and a varsity jacket dedicated to Attitude Era legends and current stars, including Stone Cold, CM Punk, and Oba Femi.
- The SummerSlam 2026 Collection pays tribute to ECW's hardcore era, while the WWE x Complex catalog includes exclusives for Eddie Guerrero, Rhea Ripley, and WrestleMania starting at $40.
Between the official SummerSlam drop and an exclusive Ken Carson collab, the WWE section on Complex's shop is stacked right now. Ken Carson and Danhausen just landed on the cover of Complex, and the 15-piece Ken Carson x WWE capsule—featuring tees and hoodies dedicated to Stone Cold Steve Austin, the Undertaker, Rhea Ripley, Oba Femi, and more—dropped alongside it. On top of that, Complex and Fanatics put out the official SummerSlam 2026 Collection, a tribute to ECW's hardcore era with pieces ranging from a barbed-wire hockey jersey to superstar tees. There’s a lot to choose from, so we pulled ten selections worth checking out now…
WWE x Ken Carson Varsity Jacket
Price: $215
How To Buy: Shop the Ken Carson x WWE Collection on Complex
Ken Carson is a lifelong wrestling obsessive, and the capsule he built with WWE reflects that—a deep cut lineup of Attitude Era figures and current stars, rendered in his own graphic language. The varsity jacket is the outerwear anchor of the drop: a black wool-and-leather piece with chenille patches on the chest that features subtle branding from WWE and Ken Carson's latest album Xperiment. The sleeves are leather, the fit is oversized and relaxed, and the construction has real weight to it.
Complex WWE Rhea Smile Now Tee
Price: $40
How To Buy: Shop the WWE Collection on Complex
Rhea Ripley is one of the most compelling figures in WWE right now, and this Complex exclusive captures exactly why. The black tee features a large black-and-white close-up of Rhea's face—full dark eye makeup, mid-laugh—against a purple glow, with white paint splatter across the fabric and the Rhea Ripley x Complex co-branding at the bottom right. It reads more like a portrait print than a traditional wrestling tee.
WWE ECW Hardcore Hockey Jersey
Price: $100
How To Buy: Shop the WWE SummerSlam 2026 Collection on Complex
ECW Wrestling ran from 1992 to 2001 out of Philadelphia, and in that time it built one of the most devoted fanbases in wrestling history—a promotion defined by barbed wire, blood, and a roster of performers who went further than anyone else. The SummerSlam 2026 Collection pays tribute to that era, and the hockey jersey is the most loaded piece in it. The chest carries the "ECW Wrestling" logo in barbed wire lettering; the sleeves are packed with embroidered patches for Sandman, Dudley Boyz, Rob Van Dam, and Bam Bam Bigelow. There's a lot going on, and it earns all of it.
WWE x Ken Carson Stone Cold Hoodie
Price: $90
How To Buy: Shop the Ken Carson x WWE Collection on Complex
Stone Cold Steve Austin's skull-and-crossbones imagery has been a fixture in wrestling merch for 30 years—the "3:16" skull is one of the most recognized graphics in the history of the business. Ken Carson's version leans into the darker, more graphic end of that aesthetic with some Xperiment branding woven in. The back resurrects a timeless slogan: “Arrive. Raise Hell. Leave.”
WWE Bam Bam Bigelow Tee
Price: $45
How To Buy: Shop the WWE Collection on Complex
Bam Bam Bigelow is one of the most underrated figures in ECW and WWE history—a 400-pound man who moved like a cruiserweight, with flame tattoos covering his head and a main event WrestleMania moment to his name. The SummerSlam tee does him justice: a photo of Bigelow with his arms raised is framed by blue tribal graphics and yellow-orange flame streaks.
WWE WrestleMania Dad Hat
Price: $55
How To Buy: Shop the WWE Collection on Complex
This black structured dad hat carries "WrestleMania" across the front in large block lettering, but the real detail is on the sides—embroidered patches for Eddie Guerrero, The Rock, Stone Cold, and Goldberg, alongside special WWE and Complex logos. WrestleMania is the night that defines careers, and this hat reads like a highlights reel on your head.
Complex WWE Eddie Guerrero Latino Heat Tee
Price: $40
How to Buy: Shop the WWE Collection on Complex
Eddie Guerrero's "Latino Heat" persona remains one of the most beloved characters in WWE history, and this Complex exclusive treats it with the reverence it deserves. The black tee puts Eddie front and center with a portrait surrounded by red roses, white flame graphics, and "Latino Heat" in bold red lettering at the top and bottom—a design that pulls from the visual language of Chicano lowrider culture as much as wrestling. It's a tribute piece that stands on its own as a graphic tee.
WWE x Ken Carson Oba Femi Tee
Price: $55
How To Buy: Shop the Ken Carson x WWE Collection on Complex
Oba Femi is one of the few current roster members to get the Ken Carson treatment in this capsule, alongside a lineup that's otherwise heavy on Attitude Era legends—Stone Cold, the Undertaker, John Cena. This black tee, with glowing green portraits of Femi on front and back, makes the case that he belongs in that company.
WWE ECW Hardcore Hoodie
Price: $80
How To Buy: Shop the WWE SummerSlam 2026 Collection on Complex
ECW was the only wrestling promotion that put profanity in its own logo—"EC F'N W" was how the company referred to itself in its final years, a declaration of exactly what kind of show it was running. That logo is the centerpiece of the hoodie: embroidered across the chest on a black pullover, with an oversized "ECW" across the back. For an ECW piece, it's quietly wearable—the barbed wire does the work without screaming for attention.
WWE x Ken Carson Bandana
Price: $40
How To Buy: Shop the Ken Carson x WWE Collection on Complex
Ken Carson named his latest album Xperiment, and the bandana is the piece in this capsule that most directly bridges his music and the WWE collab. The black square carries "Xperiment" in white metal lettering at the center, surrounded by smoky skull graphics and a border of WWE and Ken Carson logos. Two worlds, one accessory.