Angel Reese and Reebok have joined forces with the toy company Mattel to release a Barbie-themed iteration of their Angel Reese 1 sneaker.
The collaborators just unveiled the “Barbie” Reebok Angel Reese 1 to coincide with the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend. As part of the project, Mattel also created a Barbie doll for Reese, which is also wearing this special iteration of the Angel Reese 1 sneaker. Both the Barbie doll and the Angel Reese 1 collab will be on display in Chicago this weekend at the Togethxr House located at 113 N Elizabeth St.
“Having my own Barbie doll is a true dream come true for me. It’s such an incredible honor because it's about showing girls that there are no limits to what they can achieve,” Reese said. “I've never let anyone else define what's possible for me, and every challenge I’ve faced has only made me stronger. I hope this doll reminds girls to be unapologetically themselves, embrace every part of who they are, and go after their dreams with confidence.”
Readers will be able to cop the “Barbie” Reebok Angel Reese 1 on Aug. 3 at Reebok.com and at select retailers. Reese’s Barbie doll is available starting today at Mattel stockists.