Angel Reese and Reebok have joined forces with the toy company Mattel to release a Barbie-themed iteration of their Angel Reese 1 sneaker.

The collaborators just unveiled the “Barbie” Reebok Angel Reese 1 to coincide with the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend. As part of the project, Mattel also created a Barbie doll for Reese, which is also wearing this special iteration of the Angel Reese 1 sneaker. Both the Barbie doll and the Angel Reese 1 collab will be on display in Chicago this weekend at the Togethxr House located at 113 N Elizabeth St.