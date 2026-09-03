7 Amazing Belts You Can Buy on Complex

Belts do more than hold a pair of pants in place. The right one can sharpen a clean look, introduce texture where an outfit needs it, or become the detail everything else revolves around. The selection on Complex brings together B.B. Simon, whose iced-out belts have held a place in hip-hop style for decades, and younger independent labels channeling everything from Berlin club culture to childhood nostalgia and playful surrealism. Whether you want a flash of silver at the waist or a full-on centerpiece, these seven statement belts deserve a closer look

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