7 Amazing Belts You Can Buy on Complex

Belts do more than hold a pair of pants in place. The right one can sharpen a clean look, introduce texture where an outfit needs it, or become the detail everything else revolves around. The selection on Complex brings together B.B. Simon, whose iced-out belts have held a place in hip-hop style for decades, and younger independent labels channeling everything from Berlin club culture to childhood nostalgia and playful surrealism. Whether you want a flash of silver at the waist or a full-on centerpiece, these seven statement belts deserve a closer look
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B.B. Simon Lavasan White Light Sapphire Belt
Price: $465 and up
How To Buy: Shop Belts —> B.B. Simon Lavasan White Light Sapphire Belt on Complex
Few belts are as instantly recognizable in hip-hop as a B.B. Simon. Simon Tavassoli launched the label in 1987, eventually turning extravagant crystal work and oversized buckles into its signature; the Lavasan carries that tradition forward with authentic white and light-sapphire Swarovski crystals set across white Italian leather. Larger round stones and sculpted metal studs extend onto the buckle, keeper, and pointed tip for a dense, dimensional finish that registers from across the room.
DONCARE Camo Rhinestone Belt
Price: $230
How To Buy: Shop Belts —> DONCARE Camo Rhinestone Belt on Complex
Camouflage gets an unexpected treatment here, rebuilt from green, tan, brown, and black rhinestones set across a heavy-duty fabric band. The approach tracks with DONCARE, a Chinese streetwear label that presents its name as an attitude rooted in living on your own terms. A polished silver-tone buckle, metal grommets, and a black reverse give all that shine a clean, utilitarian frame.
Stolen Arts N.E.R.D. Belt
Price: $200
How To Buy: Shop Belts —> Stolen Arts N.E.R.D. Belt on Complex
Nostalgia is raw material for Stolen Arts, the Houston-born, New York-based label known for turning familiar pop-culture imagery into bedazzled wearable art. Its N.E.R.D. Belt riffs on the enormous Jacob & Co. character chain Pharrell debuted in 2005, translating its colorful portraits of the group into a fully chromed belt with an oversized circular medallion. Crystal-edged oval emblems in red, blue, pink, black, and orange repeat down the silver-tone links, extending the reference across the entire strap
Stolen Arts White Snakeskin Skull Roller Belt
Price: $190
How To Buy: Shop Belts —> Stolen Arts White Snakeskin Skull Roller Belt on Complex
With the White Snakeskin Skull Roller Belt, Stolen Arts trades cartoon color for a colder mix of pale texture and heavy silver-tone hardware. Repeating skull links with rhinestone-set eyes run through the center of the snakeskin-textured base, leading into an oversized double-prong roller buckle with an industrial finish. The result still fits the brand’s wearable-art sensibility, but the stripped-back palette makes its theatrical details feel sharper.
Ravemore Berlin Double Stud Belt
Price: $91
How To Buy: Shop Belts —> Ravemore Berlin Double Stud Belt on Complex
Two rows of oversized silver pyramid studs give this black genuine-leather belt the directness of classic punk gear. The hardware suits Ravemore, which emerged from Berlin’s club scene in 2021 after demand for the merch attached to its original raver-supplement project pushed the founders into fashion. Handcrafted in the UK, the belt also carries a debossed RMB logo on the reverse and snap fasteners that allow the buckle to be swapped.
Esenes Worldwide Eyeball Belt - Brindle Print
Price: $89
How To Buy: Shop Belts —> Esenes Worldwide Eyeball Belt - Brindle Print on Complex
A row of domed glass eyes peers out from this belt’s shaggy brindle hair-on-hide surface, with irises shifting between green, pink, turquoise, yellow, and other tones. It is exactly the kind of playful provocation associated with Esenes Worldwide—pronounced “SNS,” short for “Sorry Not Sorry”—which Justin Son established in 2021 around nostalgia, mischief, and unapologetic self-expression. A chunky silver-tone buckle completes the surreal look, while the natural hide ensures that the pattern and markings vary from belt to belt.
Faith By Luis Zebra Gold Faith Belt
Price: $85
How To Buy: Shop Belts —> Faith By Luis Zebra Gold Faith Belt on Complex
The oversized gold-tone “Faith” script does more than fasten this belt—it puts the label’s message at the center of the design. Launched in 2020, independent brand Faith By Luis is built around positivity and the idea of finding faith in whatever form it takes, here expressed against a slim black-and-white faux-zebra-fur strap. The open cursive lettering reads more like jewelry than a conventional buckle, bringing that point of view into focus without crowding the design.