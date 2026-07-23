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Jordan Howlett & Method Man Are Coworkers in a New Skit for Blenders Eyewear

The spot announces the appointment of Jordan The Stallion as the brand's new Chief Content Officer.

Jordan Howlett, the creator known to 50 million followers as Jordan the Stallion, is stepping into a new kind of brand role that puts him in the room where product and creative decisions actually get made.

Blenders Eyewear announced Thursday that Howlett has been appointed its Chief Content Officer, a new role at the San Diego-based sunglasses brand. The move gives Howlett standing input on creative direction and product development, going well beyond a traditional endorsement or campaign appearance, according to a press release from the brand.

As part of the appointment launch, the brand debuted a new creative spot featuring Howlett and hip-hop legend Method Man as coworkers in the Blenders office. In the commercial, Howlett pitches Meth various job titles for himself and workshops a tagline for the brand before landing on “the glasses with stripes.” The spot is an early sign of how Howlett will be influencing the brand’s marketing.

"I've been selective about the partnerships I take on because I wanted to be involved in something meaningful and contribute beyond traditional endorsements," Howlett said. "What attracted me to Blenders was the opportunity to collaborate creatively, contribute to product development, and help shape how the brand connects with its community."

Blenders CEO Jack Gray framed the appointment as something fundamentally different from a typical creator deal. "Jordan isn't joining Blenders to simply appear in our campaigns. He's joining to help shape the creative behind them," Gray said. "His instincts for storytelling and building community are unlike anyone else's, and we're excited to bring that perspective into every part of how we work."

Howlett has been named to the TIME100 Creators list and to the Forbes Top Creators list for three consecutive years. He has headlined national campaigns for Lay's, Alaska Airlines, and State Farm, and he founded the Fast Food Secrets Club. His following grew from 35 million to 50 million in the period following his Stallion Sports coverage of the Luka Doncic trade, a rapid-turnaround project that ESPN picked up organically for its own YouTube channel.

To mark the announcement, Blenders launched a new web destination includes “Jordan’s Picks” from the eyewear line.

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