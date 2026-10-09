Style

Rihanna Joined by RZA, Riot, and Rocki for New Savage X Fenty Campaign

To highlight some new holiday-themed onesies, Rihanna was joined by her three children with ASAP Rocky.

A woman and three children in matching red Christmas pajamas sit inside a cozy, decorated tent with snow and a polar bear figure outside.
Image via Savage X Fenty

Rihanna kept it in the family for her latest Savage X Fenty campaign.

Ahead of the holiday season, Savage X Fenty debuted its new collection of matching holiday-themed onesies. For the campaign, she showed off the collection in pictures showing her with her three children—RZA, Riot, and Rocki—all in matching onesies. The collection consists of a hoodie onesie, a hooded baby onesie, and a hooded kids onesie. With an appropriately festive pattern featured on each of the onesies, which are available to purchase online now, the pieces are the perfect complement to cozy family nights in this holiday season.

While she’s been busy with her Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty companies in recent years, the 38-year-old mother of three has recently teased that she just might have new music on the way.

During a recent TikTok livestream promoting her cosmetic company, Fenty Beauty, she was asked by a fan how much unreleased music she’s currently sitting on. She greeted the question with an eye-roll, but offered a tantalizing tease. “If there are 10 products in a vault, then I have at least 17 vaults,” she said while picking up a box of beauty supplies, suggesting that she has as many as 170 unreleased songs. She hasn’t released a full body of work since her eighth studio album, Anti, in 2016.

Check out more photos from the latest Savage X Fenty campaign below.

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