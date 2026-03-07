From Pharrell to NBA YoungBoy: Here's Some of the Biggest Stars Who Attended Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week kicked off on Monday (March 2), and some of the biggest names from the entertainment world pulled up to show love to some of their favorite fashion houses. Womenswear for Fall and Winter 2026-27 was the focus of the latest fashion week in Paris, which is due to end on Tuesday (March 10). Several major celebrities attended shows, including the likes of NBA YoungBoy, Pharrell, Willow Smith and more. Find out more about who attended, what shows they sat in on, and what they were wearing below.

NBA YoungBoy

What show did they attend?: Rick Owens FW26 YoungBoy hasn’t been able to travel to Paris Fashion Week until now because of his legal issues. Thanks to his presidential pardon by Donald Trump, he pulled up to PFW this year and attended the Rick Owens FW26 show rocking an all-black look featuring a huge chain and sleeveless leather jacket.

Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons

Which show did they attend?: Off-White FW26 Kimora Lee Simmons was accompanied by her daughter, Ming Lee Simmons, for the Off-White Womenswear FW26 show. Kimora opted for a striking, bedazzled dress, while her daughter wore a green suit-style outfit.

Kid Cudi

Which show did they attend?: Off-White FW26 Kid Cudi showed up to the off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 to honor the legacy of his late friend, Virgil Abloh. Cudi wore a casual outfit consisting of straight-leg denim jeans and a pullover hoodie.

Willow Smith

Which show did they attend?: Christian Dior FW26 With oversized pants and an extremely cropped work shirt, Willow Smith delivered another effortlessly cool look at the Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show.

Pharrell Williams

Which show did they attend?: Christian Dior FW26 Pharrell, who has always been a fixture at Paris Fashion Week, attended the Christian Dior FW26 show with a double-denim look.

Chappell Roan

Which show did they attend?: Muggler FW26 Chappel Roan is always one to leave a lasting impression with her fashion choices, and she did not disappoint at the Mugler Womenswear FW26 show. She wore an earth-toned dress, complete with oversized sleeves and dark eye makeup.

Lil Yachty

Which show did they attend?: Loewe FW26 Lil Yachty also made an impression at PFW when he attended the Loewe Womenswear FW26 show. He went for a look that combines workwear with a fisherman-style yellow jacket.

Olivia Rodrigo

Which show did they attend?: Chloé FW26 At just 23, Olivia Rodrigo has already cemented herself as an icon. She attended the Chloe Womenswear FW26 show in an understated dress, which she complemented with a golden necklace.

Metro Boomin

Which show did they attend?: Loewe FW26 Metro Boomin went for a classic look at the Loewe Womenswear FW26 show. With straight leg trousers and a layered leather jacket, Metro kept things simple but classy.

Becky G