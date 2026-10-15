Callum Turner Models New Pharrell-Designed SS27 Louis Vuitton Collection

Louis Vuitton just debuted its new Trunk Edition campaign for Spring-Summer 2027, as designed by men’s creative director Pharrell Williams and starring actor Callum Turner.

The new campaign highlights the sophistication of the iconic fashion house’s menswear essentials. The collection is shown off by Turner, who recently appeared in the sci-fi rom-com One Night Only and will star opposite Margaret Qualley in the upcoming remake of the psychological horror classic Possession. The cinematic portraits feature Turner taking a businessman’s respite, relaxing with a midafternoon tea or reading the daily newspaper.

Check out more images from the campaign below.