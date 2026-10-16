Style

Hannah Einbinder Wears Bottega Veneta at 2026 InStyle Imagemaker Awards

The 'Hacks' and 'Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma' actor went all out.

Hannah Einbinder attends the 3rd Annual InStyle Imagemaker Awards at Private Residence on October 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

For her appearance at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards, Hannah Einbinder impressed with a Bottega Veneta coat.

The Hacks and Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma star sported the leather Intrecciato coat from Bottega Veneta’s Winter 2026 collection, alongside Allegra pumps and the Baby Campana bag. It served as a striking look for the actor and comedian, who picked up her first Emmy last year for Hacks.

She showed up to the awards to show support for her makeup artist, Molly Greenwald.

Einbinder wasn’t the only star who impressed at the 3rd annual InStyle Imagemaker Awards, with Megan Thee Stallion, Charli xcx, and Heidi Klum all impressing with distinctive looks.

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