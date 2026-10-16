Hannah Einbinder Wears Bottega Veneta at 2026 InStyle Imagemaker Awards

For her appearance at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards, Hannah Einbinder impressed with a Bottega Veneta coat.

The Hacks and Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma star sported the leather Intrecciato coat from Bottega Veneta’s Winter 2026 collection, alongside Allegra pumps and the Baby Campana bag. It served as a striking look for the actor and comedian, who picked up her first Emmy last year for Hacks.

She showed up to the awards to show support for her makeup artist, Molly Greenwald.