Style

Megan Thee Stallion Brings Her Love of Fitness to New Gymshark Campaign, Joins Brand as Ambassador

"Fitness has become such an important part of my life," Megan says of joining the Gymshark family.

Megan Thee Stallion with a confident pose, wearing a grey crop top and red shorts, flexing her muscles against a plain background.
Image via Jack Bridgland/Gymshark

Megan Thee Stallion, fresh off launching Hottieween season, can now add Gymshark ambassador to her résumé.

This week, Megan was featured as the central star of a new campaign from the Ben Francis-founded activewear brand. As fans are likely aware, fitness is a core aspect of the Grammy winner’s lifestyle, a fact that makes this partnership feel like an inevitable one.

“Fitness has become such an important part of my life, so I’m really excited to partner with Gymshark,” Megan said in a statement shared with Complex. “I’m a big believer that working out has a powerful impact on your physical and mental health and it’s just one of the best forms of self-love and building confidence. We all approach fitness differently, so I just want to encourage everyone to find the best routine that works for them, show up consistently, and take on the gym with confidence.”

The partnership isn’t limited to a mere campaign, as Megan has also joined Gymshark’s global Athlete program, with Carly Natalizia, the brand’s chief commercial officer, praising the Houstonian as an “unapologetic” force.

Below, see more from the campaign, captured by the always-in-demand photographer Jack Bridgland.

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