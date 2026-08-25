Texans’ Rivalries Uniform is for H-Town, by H-Town

On Tuesday morning, the Houston Texans eagerly unveiled their 2026 NFL Rivalries uniform. Mind you, seven other teams also participated in jersey presentations around the league, but no one’s look stole the show quite like the Texans.

Houston’s beaming new look is draped with pride for the city, which is exactly what Nike and then NFL intended when the Rivalries series launched in 2025. For the Texans, true culture absolutely radiates from their latest uniform, and they’ll get to use them on the field soon enough—November 19 vs. Indianapolis is the circled date to put them in action.

What immediately catches your attention on the Texans’ Rivalries wardrobe is the “Houston blue” numbers and jersey accents. Of course, this pays homage to the NFL history in this town, as well as representing the city’s story outside of sports.

For anyone who has ever spent time in H-Town, one of the most widespread landmarks are the city’s street signs—which are not elevated, but placed in tiling on the sidewalk curbs. This iconic tiling is exceptionally implemented in the Texans’ jersey lettering and numbers via individual stitching.

In football, a team’s helmet carries its identity. For that, the Texans brought back the gothic “H” decal, but this time, laid over a shimmering white lid complete with a “Battle Red” stripe and Houston blue facemask.