Texans’ Rivalries Uniform is for H-Town, by H-Town

On Tuesday morning, the Houston Texans eagerly unveiled their 2026 NFL Rivalries uniform. Mind you, seven other teams also participated in jersey presentations around the league, but no one’s look stole the show quite like the Texans.
Houston’s beaming new look is draped with pride for the city, which is exactly what Nike and then NFL intended when the Rivalries series launched in 2025. For the Texans, true culture absolutely radiates from their latest uniform, and they’ll get to use them on the field soon enough—November 19 vs. Indianapolis is the circled date to put them in action.
What immediately catches your attention on the Texans’ Rivalries wardrobe is the “Houston blue” numbers and jersey accents. Of course, this pays homage to the NFL history in this town, as well as representing the city’s story outside of sports.
For anyone who has ever spent time in H-Town, one of the most widespread landmarks are the city’s street signs—which are not elevated, but placed in tiling on the sidewalk curbs. This iconic tiling is exceptionally implemented in the Texans’ jersey lettering and numbers via individual stitching.
In football, a team’s helmet carries its identity. For that, the Texans brought back the gothic “H” decal, but this time, laid over a shimmering white lid complete with a “Battle Red” stripe and Houston blue facemask.
Naturally, hip-hop and car culture are two prevalent aspects of life in Houston, and that is passionately displayed within the Texans’ Rivalries uniform.
Designed with SLABs in mind (slow, loud and bangin’), this football look turns heads in the same manner that a dumped, candy-paint Lincoln Town Car would. Additionally, elements of the uniform’s trim were created to complement the players’ jewelry. Yo, smile for me, would ya?
“If you’re actually listening to the fans, you’re going to get a lot of clues,” stated Texans CMO Doug Vosik on the uniform’s design ideas. This kit is an ode to exactly that, as the fanbase has long called for a white helmet — as originally teased with the franchise’s birth in 2002 — along with more Houston-blue.
“Part of it is, ‘how do we think more like a streetwear brand?’” Vosik continued. “When you start looking at the streetwear scene, you start unlocking small things that get your attention. If you’re not inclined to look at that space as an NFL team, you’re going to miss what the streets are saying.”
Texans ED of Creative/Production Carl Mandell noted that not only are well-tenured players C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. thrilled with the product, but team newcomers like David Montgomery are especially hyped. Locals Danielle Hunter and Jalen Pitre have also given their Houstonian seal of approval.
“The candy-paint finish on the [uniform tiling], it really blends all realms, which was the goal here,” asserted Texans Art Director Bailey Marasch when asked his favorite detail of the Rivalries uniform. Genuinely, I’d have to agree.
NFL Rivalries has become one of the most intriguing new aspects of the modern league, but without a doubt, Houston understood the assignment. No problem, here!
Rivalries jerseys and fan gear will be available to purchase on Tuesday, September 1 at nike.com, NFLshop.com, Fanatics.com, online and stadium team stores and select retail locations, with additional availability through international NFL Shop sites and select international retailers in Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia.