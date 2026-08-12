Complex LA to Host Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux’s 'Prolific' Pop-Up

To celebrate the release on Friday (August 14) of PROLIFIC , Neighborhood Nip’s posthumous album with artist and producer Bino Rideaux, Complex LA will be hosting a ‘Prolific’ Pop-Up over the weekend, from August 14-16.

The pop-up invites fans into the world of the album. It promises, per a press release, “a dynamic, immersive space inspired by Nipsey and Bino’s expansive sound, visuals, and creative vision.”

In line with Nipsey’s long history of limited edition merchandise, the pop-up will feature limited edition “Prolific Collection” merch, collectible music items, and more. Hungry visitors will have the opportunity to eat from the Marathon Burger food truck. Marathon Burger is a restaurant opened last year by Hussle’s family. And if you need a Nipsey-themed selfie to prove you were there, you can take it in front of an armored truck branded with his label All Money In, which will be on the premises.

Bino himself will be in the spot on opening day, August 14, from 4-6 p.m. for a meet and greet.

The pop-up, which will be at 433 N Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles, will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT each of the three days. You can RSVP here. An RSVP doesn’t guarantee entry, so you better get there early.