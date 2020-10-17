As part of its effort to amplify Black voices, YouTube has rolled out a programming playlist dedicated to Black leaders in fashion.

The videos, which can be found on YouTube's Fashion & Beauty channel, highlight the work and stories of some of the industry's biggest names; Virgil Abloh, Grace Wales Bonner, Jerry Lorenzo, Naomi Campbell, and Samuel Ross are among the dozen of figures featured in the programming. The playlist also includes runway shows, interviews, and behind-the-scenes content.

"This year has been an incredible moment for all industries, including fashion, to reflect on the ways it attends to diversity and representation," said Derek Blasberg, Head of YouTube's Fashion and Beauty. "YouTube is the home for diverse voices and perspectives and we have a unique opportunity to use our platform to spotlight Black fashion talent and grow their audiences on YouTube. This past year alone, we’ve seen incredible content that lifts up diverse voices and the programming we’re debuting today and in the coming years builds upon this work. Now, more than ever, it’s vital to not only support but center on our Black creators, brands, designers and fashion professionals."

You can check out the programming now at www.YouTube.com/fashion.