Wales Bonner

Grace Wales Bonner is a fashion designer who emerged in the fashion scene with a distinctive voice that bridges her British upbringing and Afro-Atlantic heritage, creating a dialogue around identity through clothing. Her 2014 eponymous label quickly became known for its draped tailoring and rich textile choices, showcased notably at London Fashion Week and earning the LVMH Young Designer Prize in 2016. The brand's collections are anchored in the exploration of diasporic history, making Wales Bonner a key player in redefining luxury menswear. Its appeal lies in how it invites wearers to engage with cultural narratives, offering pieces that are not just fashion statements but wearable explorations of heritage and identity. Wales Bonner has become most known in streetwear for her ongoing collection of Adidas sneakers like the Samba. In 2025, she was announced as the Creative Director of Men's Ready-to-Wear for the French luxury house Hermès.

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A person wearing a brown zip-up jacket and matching pants, standing against a white background.
Style

Adidas Originals Wales Bonner x Y-3 Collection: How to Buy

The SS26 collaboration between Adidas Originals, Y-3, and Wales Bonner is available on Complex.

Complex Staff73 days ago
A model in a pink tracksuit, a close-up of an Adidas sneaker with a snakeskin pattern, and black and white Adidas sneakers. Wales Bonner logo.
Style

Wales Bonner x Adidas Spring/Summer 2026: How to Buy

Grace Wales Bonner's latest adidas is now available on Complex.

Complex Staff99 days ago
Wales Bonner x Adidas S/S 2026
Sneakers

Wales Bonner's New Adidas Collection Is Available on Complex

Here's how to buy the Wales Bonner x Adidas Spring/Summer '26 collection.

Victor Deng101 days ago
Vince Staples performs during the inaugural 2024 Gazebo Festival at Waterfront Park on May 25, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Pop Culture

Vince Staples Says Black People Would Dress 'Met Gala Amazing' for Jan. 6 Riots

The rapper-actor says that Black rioters would wear Wales Bonner to storm the U.S. Capitol.

Jaelani Turner-Williams228 days ago
Grace in formal attire with slicked-back hair and earrings stands in front of a blurred crowd at an event.
Style

Grace Wales Bonner Named Creative Director of Men's Ready-to-Wear at Hermès

Grace Wales Bonner says she is "deeply honored" to be taking on the role.

Trace William Cowen277 days ago
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Wales Bonner x Adidas Jabbar Collection
Sneakers

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Honored in New Wales Bonner x Adidas Collab

Wales Bonner's new Adidas collection releases next week.

Victor Deng324 days ago
Two models in colorful streetwear and hoodies, one in a camo cap, the other in a vibrant patterned jacket, posing in an urban setting.
Style

All the Collaborations We Saw at January Men’s Fashion Week

Take a look at all of the collaborations we saw debut during January Men's Fashion Week in Milan and Paris.

Mike DeStefano541 days ago
Adidas x Wales Bonner Superstar
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Adidas x Wales Bonner, Mitchell & Ness x Waraire, and more

Adidas x Wales Bonner Superstars, ERL pre-spring ‘25, the hoodiest hoodie from GAP, and more featured in this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park638 days ago
Comme Des Garçons x The North Face Fleece Jacket
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: GU x Undercover, CdG x The North Face, and more

KidSuper x Puma track jacket, Awake NY x Levi’s, Merz B. Schwanen, and more are featured in this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park673 days ago
Wales Bonner x Adidas Adizero Adios
Sneakers

Wales Bonner's Next Adidas Collab Drops This Week

How to buy the upcoming Adios Neftenga sneaker.

Victor Deng684 days ago
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Sneakers

The Sneaker Collaborator Power Rankings

From artists like Travis Scott, to shops like Undefeated, we've ranked the 25 most powerful collaborators in sneakers, right now.

Zac Dubasik723 days ago
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Mike DeStefano759 days ago
Three close-up images displaying different styles of sneakers: a pink and white sneaker, a gray and red sneaker being worn, and a purple sneaker with blue accents
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The Sneakers That Debuted During Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring/Summer 2025

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