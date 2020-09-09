A major artist's latest brand collaboration, Supreme's first beauty product, detailed silks from Casablanca, and weather ready outerwear from Stüssy highlight this week's best style releases.

Hopefully, you weren't one of the people buying Travis Scott x McDonald's staff T-shirts on Grailed for $500 last week because the rapper introduced an extensive (and much better) capsule of apparel and accessories to celebrate the partnership earlier this week. Supreme is releasing its highly-anticipated lipstick with Pat McGrath on Thursday morning as well. Other drops worth looking out for include a vibrant collection from Lacoste and Chinatown Market, magenta denim from Heron Preston for Levi's, merch to support Joe Biden's 2020 presidential bid, and more.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best style releases below.

Travis Scott x McDonald's

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: travisscott.com

Price: $25-$300

To mark the debut of the Travis Scott Meal at McDonald's locations across the country, Travis Scott has released a special "Cactus Pack" merch capsule. The wide assortment includes a series of graphic T-shirts and hoodies inspired by the fast food chain that feature a Travis action figure, denim, rugs, a life-sized cutout, a basketball uniform nodding to the McDonald's All-American Game, and even a body pillow shaped like a McNugget.

Supreme x Pat McGrath Lipstick

Release Date: Sept. 10

Where to Buy It: Supreme stores and supremenewyork.com

Price: TBD

Supreme's first foray into the beauty market is dropping this Thursday, a red lipstick in collaboration with renowned makeup artist Pat McGrath. The red lipstick tube is branded with Supreme's signature white lettering. It's completed with a set of gold lips in typical Pat McGrath fashion.

Casablanca 'Idéalisme' Collection

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: casablancaparis.com

Price: app. $112-$765

The first drop from Casablanca's Fall/Winter 2020 collection has arrived to the brand's web store. Two silk shirts covered in original artwork featuring dalmatians highlight the offerings. A graphic T-shirt, cap, and sweatsuit with with basic logo embroidery is also available.

Stüssy x Gore-Tex

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: Stüssy Chapter stores and stussy.com

Price: $75-$300

Stüssy has released its latest Gore-Tex pieces. The concise offering features waterproof shell jackets, pants, and bucket hats that each feature minmal Stüssy International embroidery.

Heron Preston x Levi's

Release Date: Sept. 14

Where to Buy It: heronpreston.com and Levi's app

Price: TBD

Heron Preston has once again collaborated with Levi's. The designer's latest denim capsule is titled "Mistakes Are Ok" and features trucker jackets and jeans covered in various branding. Along with classic dark and lightwashed denim options, there is also an unconventional magenta colorway for anyone looking to add a pop of color to their fall wardrobe.

Lacoste x Chinatown Market

Release Date: Sept. 9

Where to Buy It: lacoste.com and other select retailers

Price: TBD

Chinatown Market's latest collaboration is with Lacoste. The brand's signature crocodile logo has been remixed in new ways with pieces including a T-shirt with a crocodile painting on the chest, a hoodie covered in all-over multicolored embroidery, and neon-colored polos emblazoned with oversized crocodiles.

Joe Biden 'Believe in Better' Capsule

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: joebiden.com

Price: $35-$60

Various designers have created merch to show support for Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign. T-shirts, bandanas, face masks, hoodies, and even jewelry are all available. Standouts include a scarf designed by Thom Browne and a tie-dye T-shirt inspired by tour merch designed by former Donda art director Joe Perez.

A.P.C. Quilts

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: apc-us.com

Price: $185-$860

A.P.C. has released its latest round of patchwork quilts and pillows. Various sizes, patterns, and colors are available to choose from. Each is assembled by hand and constructed of leftover materials from the brand's past collections.

FTP x Babylon

Release Date: Sept. 12

Where to Buy It: fuckthepopulation.com and babylon.la

Price: TBD

Los Angeles' own FTP and Babylon have come together for a special collaboration. Modeled by YG, the capsule includes caps, workwear jackets, and more adorned with special dual branding.

'Throwing Fits' x Diemme Balbi Boot

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: diemme.com

Price: app. $352

Menswear podcast Throwing Fits has collaborated with Diemme to release a limited pair of Balbi boots. The silhouette fuses fashion and function with an forest green suede Chelsea boot upper and tan rubber toe, heel, and sole inspired by the duck boot.

Team Wang for StockX

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: stockx.com

Price: TBD

StockX's latest IPO is a 4-piece capsule with Team Wang, the label of Chinese pop star Jackson Wang. Each items is white with gold detailing. Pieces includes a T-shirt, sweatpants, track jacket, and vest. Only 1,000 units of each have been produced. The items are being released via a blind dutch auction, which means that bidders set the clearing price that each sells for. The auction runs until Sept. 10.

Richardson x Hysteric Glamour

Release Date: Sept. 10

Where to Buy It: Richardson stores and richardsonshop.com

Price: TBD

Richardson has joined forces with Japan's Hysteric Glamour for brand new capsule collection. The highlight is a pink hoodie and T-shirt displaying a logo flip of Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder that reads "Junkie's Baddy Powder."

Jean-Michel Basquiat x Coach

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: Coach stores and coach.com

Price: $150-$1,395

Debuted this past February on the runway as part of the designer's Fall 2020 collection, Coach has finally released its new collection featuring the artwork of the late Jean-Michel Basquiat. The legendary artist's works appear on T-shirts, hoodies, various leather goods, and more.

Barton Perreira x 007

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: fashioneyewear.co.uk

Price: app. $389-$629

Barton Perriera has crafted a collection of eyewear inspired by 007 exclusively for UK retailer Fashion Eyewear. The Joe, Norton, and Courier styles are all featured in the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die. Each comes in special packaging and has "007" inscribed on the temple.

Only NY Fall/Winter 2020

Release Date: Sept. 10

Where to Buy It: Only NY stores and onlyny.com

Price: TBD

The first delivery from Only NY's Fall/Winter 2020 collection arrives later this week. Highlights includes fleece zip-ups covered in leopard print, olive green puffers, quarter zips, flannels, and more.

Alpha Industries Fall/Winter 2020

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: alphaindustries.com

Price: $25-$300

Apha Industries has relasesed the first pieces from its Fall/Winter 2020 collection. Along with staples like bombers and liner jackets, the military heritage brand's latest season will also feature various T-shirts and hoodies covered in NASA-inspired graphics, Primaloft parkas, Sherpa zip-ups, and more.