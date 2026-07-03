Stockx

StockX is an online marketplace and resale playform launched in 2016 and was founded by Josh Luber, Greg Schwartz, and Chris Kaufman, specializing in authenticating and trading limited-edition sneakers. It revolutionized sneaker culture by introducing a stock market model that offers real-time bid/ask prices and transparent sales data, attracting collectors and resellers globally. Its defining feature is the live marketplace that tracks verified sneaker sales, providing users with detailed price histories and trends for specific models like the Air Jordan 1 and Adidas Yeezy Boost. Fans return because StockX offers a reliable way to gauge sneaker value and authenticity, making it a trusted resource for navigating the often volatile resale market.

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StockX Mystery Boxes
Sneakers

StockX Just Dropped Mystery Boxes

Here's what to know about StockX's blind boxes.

Victor Deng8 days ago
A soccer player in a green Mexico jersey, number 9, celebrates energetically on the field.
Style

Sales of Mexico Gear See Massive Surge After World Cup Victory

Mexico plays again this weekend after bagging its first knockout stage win in 40 years.

Trace William Cowen16 days ago
You can now buy and sell used sneakers on StockX
Sneakers

StockX Is Now Letting You Buy and Sell Used Sneakers

As part of the StockX Listings program.

Victor Deng23 days ago
StockX Live
Sneakers

Live Auctions Are Coming to StockX This Summer

StockX Live launches this summer.

Victor Deng38 days ago
StockX
Style

The Swatch x AP Collection Sold for $8,000 on StockX — Before It Even Released

The collaboration officially launches tomorrow.

Trey Alston62 days ago
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Store at StockX program
Sneakers

StockX Is Letting You Store Purchased Items for Resale at Its Facilities

Introducing the Store at StockX program.

Victor Deng84 days ago
'Warning Label' Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro
Sneakers

The Best Reselling Sneakers from 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend: Inside the Numbers

Here's a breakdown of how the All-Star Weekend releases are performing on StockX.

Victor Deng148 days ago
Gamma Air Jordan 11
Sneakers

'Gamma' Air Jordan 11 Was the 2nd Biggest Release Day Launch on StockX

Here's how the 'Gamma' Jordan 11 is performing amongst other colorways on StockX.

Victor Deng213 days ago
StockX 'Everybody Wins'
Sneakers

StockX Is Giving Away This Virgil Abloh Archives x Nike Air Force 1 for Black Friday

Here's how to participate in StockX's 'Everybody Wins' event for Black Friday.

Victor Deng233 days ago
StockX
Sneakers

StockX Launches New Auction Platform

Bidding on all StockX Auctions starts at $1 with no reserve.

Victor Deng254 days ago
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StockX logo
Sneakers

Nike and StockX Settle Trademark Lawsuit

Nike and StockX confirm they have resolved the case confidentially.

Victor Deng321 days ago
Asics StockX
Sneakers

Asics Is the Fastest-Growing Sneaker Brand on StockX in 2025 So Far

StockX shares insights into the hottest sneakers in its latest mid-year report.

Victor Deng338 days ago
StockX Shopify
Sneakers

You Can Now Sell Sneakers from Your Shopify Store on StockX

Here's what to know about StockX and Shopify's new partnership.

Victor Deng387 days ago
Sydney Sweeney at an event for Apple Original Films, wearing a red dress with a backdrop featuring text and greenery.
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater-Infused Soap Sells Out, Resells for Hundreds Online

Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap sells out in minutes and resurfaces on resale sites for hundreds in viral Dr. Squatch collab.

Mark Elibert404 days ago

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