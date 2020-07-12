Yes, the fashion industry has been ravaged by COVID-19, leaving countless people out of work and rendering previously planned strategies for 2020 redundant. Still, brands and designers in Canada have been adapting, moving ahead with dope drops to get us through these dark times, while demonstrating that fashion is also very much about community. Labels like Reigning Champ and Raised By Wolves, for instance, have been releasing special items in order to raise money for the Black Lives Matter movement and people afflicted by the pandemic.

Over the past decade, streetwear in Canada has turned into a movement of its own, bringing about brands inspired by the multiculturalism of Toronto as much as scenery deeper in the country. Here, we share some of the labels from that movement we’re stoked about, and think you should be too. These are 12 Canadian streetwear brands you should have on your radar.