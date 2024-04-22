Nas Celebrates 30th Anniversary of 'Illmatic' With New Merch

The rapper's legendary album celebrates 30 years with an extensive merch collection.

Apr 22, 2024
Man in a red varsity jacket and red cap standing indoors
Prince Williams via Getty Images
Nas' iconic debut album Illmatic is officially 30 years old, and to celebrate the Queensbridge rapper has released an extensive collection of new merch.

The collection consists of t-shirts, long sleeves, crewnecks, hoodies, sweats, accessories, and a leather jacket. Prices for items such as the button pack and air freshener start at just $10, while the crewnecks and hoodies go for $85 and $120, respectively. The standout item, however, is the Illmatic leather jacket, which features several patches paying tribute to the landmark album.

Pieces have been designed by artists including Andrew Agutos, Esteban Whiteside, Rushad Kolah, and Samborghini. The entire collection is available here.

The new merch isn't the only way Nas is celebrating Illmatic turning 30. Last week, he announced he'll be setting off on a 30-year-anniversary tour in the UK and Europe this October and November.

Check out images from the capsule collection below.

Hoodie with artistic globe design and text &quot;The World is Yours 1994&quot; in music-themed article
Nas
Graphic tee with &quot;Nas Illmatic 25 Years&quot; text and illustration of Nas holding a microphone and globe
Nas
Black sweatpants with cassette tape graphics and &quot;NAS&quot; text down the left leg
Nas
Leather jacket with multiple patches, including &quot;Khruangbin&quot; on the back, related to music
Nas
Black T-shirt with a small logo on the left chest area related to music
Nas
Graphic t-shirt with &quot;Nas Illmatic&quot; album text on the chest
Nas
Graphic t-shirt featuring Nas with a mic and globe, celebrating &quot;Illmatic&#x27;s&quot; years
Nas
Red long-sleeve shirt with &quot;Illmatic&quot; album graphics, and an explicit content sticker
Nas
Black sweatshirt with &quot;Illmatic&quot; album cover graphic
Nas
Green sweatshirt with &quot;Illmatic 1994-2023&quot; text, celebrating the album&#x27;s anniversary
Nas
Hoodie with text tribute to the 30th anniversary of &#x27;Illmatic,&#x27; noting a dangerous MC from Queensbridge
Nas
Black hoodie with Nas logo, Illmatic tape graphic, and promotional tape price tag design
Nas
Album cover of &quot;Illmatic&quot; by Nas featuring artistic renderings and text related to the artist&#x27;s work
Nas
Collage of iconic Queensbridge images with text &quot;MOST DANGEROUS MC IS COMING OUTTA QUEENSBRIDGE. 30 YEARS OF ILLMATIC.&quot;
Nas
