Nas Celebrates 30th Anniversary of 'Illmatic' With New Merch

Nas' iconic debut album Illmatic is officially 30 years old, and to celebrate the Queensbridge rapper has released an extensive collection of new merch.

The collection consists of t-shirts, long sleeves, crewnecks, hoodies, sweats, accessories, and a leather jacket. Prices for items such as the button pack and air freshener start at just $10, while the crewnecks and hoodies go for $85 and $120, respectively. The standout item, however, is the Illmatic leather jacket, which features several patches paying tribute to the landmark album.

Pieces have been designed by artists including Andrew Agutos, Esteban Whiteside, Rushad Kolah, and Samborghini. The entire collection is available here.