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Hxouse x Adidas creative project management
Life

Hxouse and Adidas Announce Program for Canadian Creatives

Toronto-based Hxouse, a non-profit founded by XO’s Lamar Taylor and Ahmed Ismail, has teamed up with Adidas to open a creative project management program.

Erik Leijon1387 days ago
The Weeknd performs onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Music

The Weeknd Links With Binance for First-Ever ‘Crypto-Powered’ World Tour

With the partnership, the Canadian performer will become the first artist to integrate Web 3.0 tech into a global concert tour. The tour kicks off July 8.

Coleman Molnar1505 days ago
hxouse
Life

Trudeau Announces $221M Aid Program for Black Entrepreneurs

“We need an economic recovery that’s inclusive and equitable for all Canadians,” Trudeau said Wednesday.

Alex Nino Gheciu2137 days ago
hxouse lamar covid
Music

HXOUSE & City of Toronto Start Fund for Artists Hit by COVID-19

With thousands of local artists thrown out of work due to coronavirus, the Weeknd's incubator HXOUSE has teamed with the city to launch a response fund.

Alex Nino Gheciu2300 days ago
lamar taylor ahmed ismail
Music

How The Weeknd's HXOUSE Incubator Is Putting Canadian Creatives On

La Mar Taylor & Ahmed Ismail talk about The Weeknd's early days, their HXOUSE incubator, and how Canada is failing its young creatives.

Alex Nino Gheciu2328 days ago
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