In Canada, the U.S., and across the world, hundreds of thousands of people have gathered to protest, demonstrate, and show their solidarity to the Black Lives Matter movement. Online, feeds have been flooded with resources and education tools, petitions have been signed and donations have been made. Plenty more still needs to be done, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Alongside all of this, a number of Canadian streetwear brands have pledged their commitment to the movement, making changes and taking steps beyond just uploading a statement online. Here, we look at some of the ways they’re doing that, and how you too can get involved.