Though the fashion industry has been ravaged by COVID-19, these Canadian brands have adapted by forging ahead with dope drops while supporting the community.Josh Walker
Featured
"I didn't want my next exhibit to be something that was playing to the crowd," Espiritu says.Alex Narvaez
As Complex celebrates its 20th anniversary, we look back at the way Toronto's early fashion brands played an integral role in putting the city on the map.Danica Samuel
U.S. men's national team and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic talks leaving Nike to sign to Puma, whether the U.S. will qualify for the World Cup, and sneakers.Matt Welty