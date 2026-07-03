As Complex celebrates its 20th anniversary, we look back at the way Toronto's early fashion brands played an integral role in putting the city on the map.Danica Samuel
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From Roy Woods to KILLY to Ramriddlz, the Montreal-based artist has been customizing kicks for some of Canada's hottest acts.Josh Walker
The YouTube comedian and entrepreneur talks about Movember, 4YE's relationship with Drake, and what's next.Alex Narvaez
Though the fashion industry has been ravaged by COVID-19, these Canadian brands have adapted by forging ahead with dope drops while supporting the community.Josh Walker