Patrick Beverley Apologizes for Throwing Ball at Fan, Says Trash Talk Crossed Line

Beverley explained that what was said to him was a first, adding that he's fine with fans speaking their mind, but there's a certain point where lines can get crossed.

"I'm not going to take away from the fans that were great," he added. "It was some people that took it a little bit too far. I'm here to set the record straight. I was absolutely wrong and I need to be better and I will."

Beverley further explained that he's "not the guy to get fans kicked out" and accepts the criticisms because the opposing team was winning the game at the time. Other things were said to Beverley that he claimed he could have had multiple people kicked out but chose not to.

"I'm not getting no fans kicked out," Beverley said. "People who spent their money to watch us play, I'm not getting them kicked out."

Beverley found himself in another tough situation after the Game 6 loss when he had a rude encounter with ESPN producer Malinda Adams in the locker room. While facing the media, Beverley asked Adams if she subscribes to his podcast. Adams admitted she wasn't a subscriber, which led the 35-year-old to decide she wasn't allowed to ask him any more questions.

"You can't interview me then. No disrespect," Beverley added. "Can you move that mic out my face please? Move that mic please, or just get out the circle please, for me, please, ma'am, if you're not subscribed to my pod. I appreciate that, thank you."