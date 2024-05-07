See Yourself as PUMA Sees You with this A.I. Image Generator

Superpowers provide advantages. That’s why people love superheroes. Whether it be strength or the ability to fly, when one is equipped with that power, achieving their goals becomes almost certain.



For Rudolf Dassler, he took note of the agility, speed and nimbleness of the puma and sewed those qualities into his business, creating PUMA, a brand that’s always understood the power and importance of speed.

To get others to see speed as the game changer it is, PUMA has launched its FOREVER. FASTER. campaign, which is aimed at seeing sports and sports culture differently and ultimately winning in a way only the fastest can.

“Everyone dreams of having a superpower and speed is PUMA’s,” PUMA CEO Arne Freundt said. “Speed is the superpower the greats [use] to change the game….Through our ability to bring speed to life, PUMA invites all people to break through their own limits, unlock their personal best and [become] a better version of themselves, allowing them to see the game like we do: FOREVER. FASTER.”

To bring this ethos to life, PUMA teamed up with Complex to create an A.I. image generator giving users a chance to see themselves at their best. Users will be asked to upload a photo of themselves and answer a few questions. They’ll then receive a trading card of that image showing them as their best self, embodying the PUMA spirit of agility and speed. Once your AI generated trading card appears, be sure to tag @PUMA.USA on Instagram for a chance to be featured on PUMA's handle.

So, what are you waiting for? See yourself as PUMA sees you.