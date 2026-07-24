Tyron Woodley

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Logan Paul celebrates win over Tyron Woodley.
Sports

Jake Paul Responds After Le’Veon Bell Challenges Him to Boxing Match

Jake Paul responded to former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell's challenge to a boxing match after his stunning knockout against Tyron Woodley.

Jose Martinez1679 days ago
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2
Sports

Here’s How to Stream Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2

Just four months after their August bout, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley return to the ring Saturday night on Showtime PPV beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Brad Callas1680 days ago
Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley
Sports

Tyron Woodley Got That Jake Paul Tattoo He Promised to Get

MMA fighter Tyron Woodley lost his fight against Jake Paul earlier this year, and now he’s gotten that tattoo he promised to get in the event of a loss.

Joe Price1762 days ago
jake-tyron
Sports

How to Watch the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Boxing Match

After weeks of anticipation, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will finally square off on Sunday night at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

tara mahadevan1791 days ago
Jake Paul attends Logan Paul Workout Showcase at Wild Card Boxing Club.
Sports

Jake Paul Reportedly Agrees to Boxing Match With Former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul has reportedly agreed to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley after recently signing a multi-fight deal with Showtime.

Jose Martinez1881 days ago
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Tyron Woodley Crowns The Best Rapper in the West Coast | Complex Brackets
Music

Tyron Woodley Crowns The Best Rapper in the West Coast | Complex Brackets

<p>UFC Champion Tyron Woodley is also known for dabbing in music himself, so his deep knowledge of hip-hop came as a surprise to no-one. The Ferguson, Missouri native stopped by Complex Brackets to pick The Best Rapper in the West Coast and was faced with some difficult choices between legendary figures who cemented We

Complex2070 days ago
floyd
Sports

Floyd Mayweather Says He's Applying for an MMA License

He's already been planning to train with UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Joe Price3050 days ago
Bob Donnan
Sports

Floyd Mayweather Reveals He Will Start Training With This UFC Star Soon

Floyd Mayweather says he'll start training with UFC star Tyron Woodley soon.

Aaron C. Mansfield3054 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Tyron Woodley Says He'd Spew Conor McGregor's Blood All Over the Octagon If They Ever Fought

Tyron Woodley has some strong words for Conor McGregor following their UFC 205 confrontation.

Gavin Evans3503 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Watch Bruce Buffer Pull a Steve Harvey, Announce Wrong Result at UFC 205

Longtime in-ring announcer Bruce Buffer announces the wrong decision after Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson fight at UFC 205.

Gavin Evans3542 days ago
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