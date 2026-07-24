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Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's rematch went sixth rounds before Paul was declared the winner in a knockout victory. Jake Paul is 5-0 in his boxing career.Eric Diep
Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley faced off in a heavily hyped boxing match on Sunday night, but they weren’t the only two who were fighting at the Cleveland venue.Joe Price
The long-awaited bout between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley unfolded.in Cleveland on Sunday night, and after Paul's split decision win, people had thoughts.Jose Martinez
“If I can share my story and it helps one or two people, then I’ll happy.”Jude Yawson